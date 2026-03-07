Donald Trump Humiliates Reporter Over His College Baseball Son In An Absolutely Brutal Scene

So, Donald Trump held this massive roundtable Friday night to try and fix college sports in the age of NIL. There were a billion people, from all walks of life, on hand.

Nick Saban was there. Urban Meyer. Tebow. Adam Silver. Clay had a seat at the table. It was a who's who of roundtables. The wokes, of course, were furious. Awful Announcing, which is just insufferable, called it "masturbatory," which is a term I hadn't heard in a long time. Kudos to them. Impressive. Fair is fair.

Anyway, while it was a bit odd, given there's a war going on in the Middle East, I'm not here to break down the Xs and Os of a college sports roundtable. Trump can walk and chew gum at the same time, I assume, so he's free to conduct whatever business back home that he'd like. He's an adult.

I will, however, break down this emasculating moment between one reporter and the president that might just be the most embarrassing thing I've ever seen.

Frankly, it makes me uncomfortable, and I wasn't even in the room! OutKick's Trey Wallace was, by the way, so read this after you're done watching THIS:

This was a tough watch

Goodness gracious. What a moment. It had to be just so debilitating for this poor reporter. I don't use the term "poor reporter" a lot, because I generally despise Big Js, but this one made me sad. The guy is just proud of his son, has clearly spoken to Trump about him before, and Trump just completely brushed it aside.

To be fair, the man does have a lot of things going on right now – and he meets a thousand people a day – but still. It's a tough scene. He's sitting there thinking his Maryland relief pitcher boy is about to become a household name because maybe Trump will acknowledge him, and then BAM – public humiliation instead. Just brutal stuff. Sometimes you just have to take it on the chin if you're on the receiving end of one of these things.

This, unfortunately, is one of those times.

Good to see Trump still has his fastball, though. Feel like he's been underwater for a bit now. The war. The jobs report yesterday. You suddenly have to take out a second mortgage to fill up your car. It's been a tough week or so.

But this shows that DOG is still in him. Somewhere.

Sometimes, you just have to get back to basics when you're in a slump, and humiliating reporters on a national stage is Trump's bread and butter.

Let's see if we can do something with this momentum.