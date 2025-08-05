Donald Trump Roasts Woke Idiot Elizabeth Warren With Hilariously Blunt Message

President Donald Trump's comedy show on social media isn't slowing down.

The 45th and 47th President of the beautiful United States of America is easily the funniest man to ever hold the office, and he regularly puts on a clinic when it comes to roasting people and talking trash.

The billionaire real estate mogul is also quick to throw praise on people when he thinks it's necessary. For example, he showered Sydney Sweeney with positive vibes on Monday, while also crushing Taylor Swift in the same post.

It's art!

Donald Trump roasts Elizabeth Warren.

Well, Trump was in prime form more than just praising Sweeney on Monday. He also took some time to roast ultra-woke Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Trump hopped on Truth Social on Monday and wrote, "Elizabeth Warren is a LOSER! She lies about everything, including the fact that she is an Indian. She’s NOT. She’s no Pocahontas!!!"

The multiple exclamation points are truly the cherry on top.

For those of you who don't know, Trump is mocking the fact that Warren spent years trying to claim she was Native American - a shtick that has led to her being mocked ever since it was exposed.

Warren apologized in 2019 for cosplaying as a Native American when she stated, "Like anyone who has been honest with themselves, I know I have made mistakes. I am sorry for the harm I have caused."

The Democrat Senator also admitted in 2018 that she's not a minority. That should be obvious to anyone with functioning eyes.

While we're on the subject, let's remember Warren's greatest interaction with Trump ever. A true Hall of Fame moment when the President unleashed this banger.

This is easily one of the most entertaining beefs in politics, and I hope it continues for a long time. These are the rivalries fans crave. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.