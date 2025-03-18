Donald Trump And Clay Travis Ready To Tag Team NCAA Wrestling Championships With Help Of Air Force One

Move over, Legion of Doom. Back of the line, Hart Foundation. There's a new tag team ready to enter the wrestling fray, and it's coming by way of air, though its reverberations will surely be felt on land and within the sea as well.

This weekend, President Donald Trump and OutKick founder Clay Travis will attend the NCAA Men's Wrestling Championship together in Philadelphia.

Not since Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Randy Savage formed The Mega Powers have a pair of powerful and polarizing personalities entered the world of wrestling.

That changes this weekend. Philadelphia, you've been warned.

Not only will Clay and President Trump attend the Championship at Wells Fargo Center, they'll also travel to the City of Brotherly Love via Trump's bird, Air Force One.

Yes, Clay Travis will be aboard Air Force One, and he won't have to sneak into anyone's luggage to do so. Clay, representing OutKick, received an invitation as part of the White House's new media initiative to include sports entities within press pool media seating.

Clay thanked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday for extending the invitation.

Joining the Outkick founder aboard Air Force One will be a media contingent, likely including several Libs — some of whom Clay would probably welcome the chance to square off with. Assuming his Liberal flight mates practice what they preach, the female contingent should have little issue stepping onto the mat with Clay. If you haven't been following along, that party has no problems with males competing against females in sports.

Is it too late for a MAGA singlet?

The tournament takes place this Thursday through Saturday. Don't be surprised if President Trump and Clay need to stow a pair of tag-team championship belts within Air Force One's overhead compartment upon their return to Washington.

