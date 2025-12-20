Donald Trump Breaks Down Melania Trump's Panties During Economics Rally

While the rest of the country combed through the released – and redacted – Epstein Files Friday night, Donald J. Trump took the stage in North Carolina to give an economic speech that somehow devolved into a discussion about Melania Trump's underwear.

And buddy, if THAT doesn't get you to read further on a busy December Saturday before Christmas, you are on the wrong site. This ain't for you. CNN is right down the hall!

Don't ask me why. Don't ask me how. Here's the video. Enjoy it. Soak it in. We ain't ever getting #content like this again in the political world:

Trump plays the hits, again

I mean, just incredible. What a time to be alive. Perhaps if my high school economy class sounded like this, I would've actually paid attention and done something with my life.

Instead, I piss all of my money away on sports gambling. Thanks, Oklahoma!

Anyway, what a speech here from Trump. Actually, scratch that. Forget the speech. What a DETOUR! Didn't see it coming. One minute you're talking about the affordability crisis and how you plan to attack in 2026.

The next, you're talking about your Melania's thongs and how perfectly folded they are, and wondering if she steams them.

This is how you win voters for next year, boys and girls. Take notes. It's almost Jan. 1, and that means it's officially #MidTermSZN. The LIBS reportedly have an 18% approval rating at the moment. I don't know what Trump's is, but I can assure you, it's higher than that.

And that was BEFORE he started slinging around the term "panties" at an economics rally.

Chess, not checkers.

Another win!

"Her undergarments, sometimes referred to as panties … I think she steams them."

Put it in the Trump Hall of Fame. Add it to the wall. The guy is undefeated.