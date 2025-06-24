Trump Brutally Roasts Nasty AOC And Other Democrats With All-Time Post

President Donald Trump dropped an absolute banger slamming Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats.

Trump has been on a wild run lately after taking out Iran's nuclear program, courtesy of B-2 stealth bombers and 30,000-pound bunker busters.

Not only did he launch a strike on three different facilities, but the Air Force pulled it off without a single shot being fired by the Iranians. Total and complete domination.

President Trump slams AOC and other Democrats.

Yet, not everyone is happy. Specifically, many Democrats are seething with rage, and that includes AOC. The Democrat from New York City claims the successful attack - which almost certainly is why there's a ceasefire currently - "is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment."

Now, the President is firing back with a laugh-out-loud post. Trump posted the following on Truth Social on Tuesday morning crushing AOC, Jasmine Crockett and other liberal politicians:

Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the "dumbest" people in Congress, is now calling for my Impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before. The reason for her "rantings" is all of the Victories that the U.S.A. has had under the Trump Administration. The Democrats aren’t used to WINNING, and she can’t stand the concept of our Country being successful again. When we examine her Test Scores, we will find out that she is NOT qualified for office but, nevertheless, far more qualified than Crockett, who is a seriously Low IQ individual, or Ilhan Omar, who does nothing but complain about our Country, yet the Failed Country that she comes from doesn’t have a Government, is drenched in Crime and Poverty, and is rated one of the WORST in the World, if it’s even rated at all. How dare "The Mouse" tells us how to run the United States of America! We’re just now coming back from that Radical Left experiment with Sleepy Joe, Kamala, and "THE AUTOPEN," in charge. What a disaster it was! AOC should be forced to take the Cognitive Test that I just completed at Walter Reed Medical Center, as part of my Physical. As the Doctor in charge said, "President Trump ACED it," meaning, I got every answer right. Instead of her constant complaining, Alexandria should go back home to Queens, where I was also brought up, and straighten out her filthy, disgusting, crime ridden streets, in the District she "represents," and which she never goes to anymore. She better start worrying about her own Primary, before she thinks about beating our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, whose career is definitely on very thin ice! She and her Democrat friends have just hit the Lowest Poll Numbers in Congressional History, so go ahead and try Impeaching me, again, MAKE MY DAY!

You can say a lot of things about President Donald Trump, but the one thing you absolutely can't say if you're an honest person is that he's not hilarious.

He's by far the funniest man to ever be President, and there's no close second. He will beef with absolutely anybody about anything.

He takes out Iran's nuclear program one day, drops an F-bomb to the media to get Tuesday started and follows it up with a masterpiece trolling the most famous Democrats in Washington.

It's art that belongs in a museum.

To be clear, there is no chance in hell President Donald Trump gets impeached for taking out Iran's nuclear program. There's absolutely no legitimate public support to get it done, and we all know it.

Yet, it would be very entertaining to watch unfold, despite the fact it will never happen.

