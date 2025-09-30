Don Lemon Makes Disgustingly Racist Comments About White People And Violence: WATCH

Don Lemon needs to read the FBI's crime stats when talking about crime in America

Don Lemon decided to share some truly gross comments about white men and violence.

America is certainly in a tough place right now after the murder of Charlie Kirk and several other incidents around the country.

There's no question people need to dial things back. A great place to start would be with rhetoric. Instead of painting entire groups of people as evil, fascist and a threat to society, we should speak with some common sense. Instead of broad generalizations, we should be specific.

Well, that is unless you're Don Lemon. Then you're just going to let it fly.

Don Lemon shares disgusting comments about white people.

For some unknown reason, Lemon thought it was a good idea to get on camera and straight up lie about race and violent crime in America.

"So, let's say it plain right here, okay? White men, something is broken. Something is cracked deep inside when so many of you believe the answer to fear, to loss, to change, is violence. Are you listening to me? I hope I'm saying it loud enough for the people in the back. Something is cracked deep inside when so many of you believe the answer to fear, to loss, to change is violence," Lemon said on a Monday livestream.

You can watch Lemon's comments in the video below starting around 12:30, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Lemon is saying with a straight face that white men are the problem with violence in America. That's just not true, and the stats back it up.

Statistics published by the FBI revealed that blacks were responsible for 51.2% of the arrests for murder and nonnegligent manslaughter. The black population of America is around 13% of the country.

Black Americans — not white people — are disproportionately represented in the statistics for murder.

Further data published by the FBI showed blacks were responsible for 42% of homicides over a several-year period. It's worth noting the latest numbers have faced scrutiny because of flawed reporting from local jurisdictions.

You can see a screenshot of the data table below.

People are free to have their own opinions, but not their own facts. The fact of the matter is the crime statistics for murder are clear.

White people aren't the most responsible, despite being the largest portion of the country. These are the stats and facts.

Yet, none of that stopped Don Lemon from getting on camera and smearing white people, specifically white men.

Par for the course, and unfortunately, not surprising at all.

Don Lemon has a platform, and he should be responsible enough to do basic research before popping off with his mouth. This really isn't hard or complicated. I guess it's just not easy for a guy like him. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think.