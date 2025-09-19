Hollywood Star Witnessed Disgusting Reactions To Charlie Kirk's Murder, Shares Troubling Details: WATCH

Charlie Kirk was killed with a single shot to the neck on September 20, 2025 during a campus event in Utah

Rainn Wilson witnessed some truly appalling reactions to Charlie Kirk's death.

The conservative activist was killed when he was shot in the neck on September 10th during a campus event at Utah Valley University.

Alleged shooter Tyler Robinson is in custody and has been charged with murder. Robinson allegedly was motivated by extreme left-wing ideology, according to authorities.

Robinson isn't cooperating with authorities.

Rainn Wilson says he witnessed disgusting reactions to Charlie Kirk's death.

Unfortunately, some reactions to Kirk's death have been nothing short of appalling. People have celebrated publicly, tried to shift blame and have treated Kirk like he deserved it. Of course, that's all complete nonsense and should be fully rejected.

Turns out those same reactions are happening behind closed doors outside public view, according to former "Office" star Rainn Wilson.

Wilson said the following when talking about reactions behind closed doors, which won't come as a surprise to many:

"This is tearing the country apart in so many ways, and the country is being torn apart in so many different ways. While I didn’t agree with his ideas, shooting someone that we disagree with, even if they’re vociferous and loud and out there, is so colossally wrong-headed. I spoke to a couple of, let’s say, some liberal friends last night at an event, and they were like, ‘You won’t find me shedding any tears.’ And someone else was like, ‘Oh well.’ It was a little bit of a kind of a ‘good riddance’ thing, and it’s like, ‘Guys, no! No! We can not think or talk that way.’ That is not OK."

Just in case it's not crystal clear, celebrating the murder of someone who is innocent is 100% wrong, and we all should be better than that.

Murdering people over political differences is what happens when societies have failed. I don't care if someone liked Charlie Kirk or despised every word that came out of his mouth. It doesn't matter.

He was shot to death in front of hundreds of witnesses while exercising his First Amendment right and engaging in free speech. If you find that acceptable and think it's funny, then you need to take a long hard look in the mirror. Seek help. There is something broken in anyone who behaves that way, and Wilson deserves credit for calling out these clowns.

