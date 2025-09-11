Trump Announces He Will Award Charlie Kirk Incredible Honor After Murder: WATCH

Kirk was killed by an assassin with a shot to the neck on September 10, 2025.

President Donald Trump will honor the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk with a very classy move.

Kirk, an outspoken conservative activist, was killed with a single shot to the neck on Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University.

The assassination sent shockwaves across the country, and the video is something I'd strongly discourage you from watching. It's horrifying.

Donald Trump will award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

President Trump spoke to the nation Thursday during a ceremony to honor 9/11 victims, and took some time to address the evil slaying of Kirk.

He announced that Kirk will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom - the highest honor a civilian can receive.

"I am pleased to announce that I will soon be awarding Charlie Kirk, posthumously, the Presidential Medal of Freedom," the leader of America said with a somber look on his face.

You can watch Trump's comments below.

The situation is nothing short of horrible and tragic on all levels. A mother and her two children no longer have the most important man in their lives.

A nation is shocked, people are mourning, we've watched disgusting reactions unfold and I truly have no answers or solutions.

Sometimes, the best thing to do is just pray that the evil among us is defeated. I know Trump honoring Kirk won't fix the pain his family and friends are feeling, but it is an incredible gesture. It's certainly something to be applauded.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Charlie Kirk and his family during this time.