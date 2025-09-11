Man Of Strong Opinions Pat McAfee Pays Respect To Man Of Strong Opinions Charlie Kirk

ESPN host sends prayers and love to family and friends of slain Turning Point USA founder and president.

Pat McAfee has never been one to hold back about his opinions, and so it was only fitting that before the day ended on Wednesday, he would speak out passionately and forcefully about the assassination of Turning Point USA founder and president Charlie Kirk.

Pat McAfee Homage To Charlie Kirk

McAfee took to his X account – which also happens to be his ESPN show's X account – and told his 3.2 million followers that Wednesday was "startling, saddening and maddening all at the same time," following the shooting of Kirk at Utah Valley University.

McAfee isn't the first former NFL player to post about the tragedy. Several former and current players spoke out about Kirk's death, saying everything from sending prayers for the Kirk family to explaining that no matter the disagreement of philosophy or politics, the murder of another human being is not the right response.

McAfee's thoughts were more forceful and moving than that.

This is what he wrote:

McAfee ‘Disgusted And Devastated’

"Charlie Kirk, a name synonymous with having the courage to speak what you believe and seek/welcome conversations with those whom you disagree with," McAfee began.

"I’m not a political person, but I am a proud American citizen and today was startling, saddening, and maddening all at the same time.

"I’ve realized that I’m a bit naive to how crazy it all has become, but watching a man get hunted and slayed in broad daylight because of his opinions made me disgusted and devastated. This can’t be what we actually are or become as a country.

McAfee: Good Outnumbers Evil

"I believe that the good people will always outnumber the evil people, but damn…today was an alarming day in our country’s history – 2 kids lost a dad...a wife lost a husband...and societal discourse lost a voice.

"RIP @charliekirk11

"...I send my prayers, thoughts, and love to his family and friends."

That, of course, is well said and hits all the right notes.

But more importantly, it seems to be straight from the heart.

Trademark McAfee.

McAfee And Kirk Nothing Alike Personally

Here's the amazing part: McAfee is nothing like Kirk.

One was a conservative Christian who never drank and never cursed but was very politically active. McAfee is apolitical, as he just said, but we all know he can chug a few when motivated and has a well-chronicled locker room vocabulary.

McAfee himself has noted that he had to "police his mouth" more carefully during the ESPN portions of his show.

Yet Kirk obviously connected with McAfee on some level to the point the former NFL punter knew of the right-wing pundit and activist. McAfee described Kirk perfectly – "a name synonymous with having the courage to speak what you believe …"

Charlie Kirk Equal Opportunity Debater

Kirk sought out discourse with people he didn't agree with – think of people like California governor Gavin Newsome, uber liberal Bill Maher, and even socialist Cenk Uygur. And he challenged so-called Christians when they didn't stand up for the faith.

Kirk both shook hands and locked horns with all those and others. That has to be respected and will surely be part of his legacy.

So, yes, Kirk spent his too-short life imploring college students to not get abortions, he stood firm that biological women should only compete against other biological women in sports, and he implored everyone to love Jesus Christ.

Some crazies called that "hate speech" and called him a racist.

Pat McAfee apparently knew better.