Charlie Kirk Death Touches NFL Players Past And Present And Media -- All Making Their Feelings Known

The death of conservative icon (and now martyr) Charlie Kirk has touched an innumerable amount of people shocked by both the violence visited upon him in his passing, and the tragedy to the family he leaves behind. And NFL people are reacting just like everyone else.

Soon after President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Kirk had died at the age of 31 years old after being shot in the neck by an assassin during an event at Utah Valley State University, reactions began to pour in.

Butker Offers Prayer For Kirk

Harrison Butker, the Chiefs kicker, never did a public event with Kirk. But the two men knew each other and shared encouraging texts with each other. They obviously shared similar beliefs on topics such as abortion and belief in Jesus Christ as Savior.

So Butker sent out a mini eulogy and prayer for Kirk on his X account.

"Thank you for pursuing truth and leading your family as a husband and father," Butker wrote. "Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May their soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.

"Amen."

Butker also reposted a Kirk post from three days ago on X.

It said, "Jesus defeated death so you can live."

Giants Rookies React To Kirk Death

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is clearly torn up by what has happened.

He went on his Instagram feed that serves 570,000 followers and wrote, "Praying for him and his family.

"Charlie did great things for our country!! Political violence NEEDS TO STOP!! Pray for our country man. This is disgusting and Sad."

Fellow Giants rookie Cam Skattebo similarly asked for prayers for Kirk and his family on his Instagram story. Jaguars linebacker Josh Hines-Allen similarly offered "condolences to [Kirk's] family and loved ones."

Dart also posted Erika Kirk's response to this tragedy.

"God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble," Mrs. Kirk posted.

That's Psalm 46:1.

She posted it at 12:45 ET.

That was about two hours before Kirk was shot.

NFL Players From Past Speak Out

The Kirk passing comes suddenly and in sickening manner in that he was struck down while doing one of his signature events on a college campus – to reach out to people who agreed with him and peaceful debate those who don't.

When news of his shooting became public, it obviously shocked former NFL wide receiver Golden Tate.

Tate played 11 seasons in the NFL and is 37 years old, so he is obviously among the young people Kirk touched during his time in the spotlight.

Tate is among multiple former NFL players to react to Kirk's passing and those include Robert Griffin III, Julian Edelman, Torrey Smith and others.

It would be argued that Kirk only appealed to a certain segment of the population – white, conservative, Christian, pro-life.

Maybe.

He obviously appealed to Lamar Jackson.

Jackson, you'll recall, reposted a Kirk offering on X. That happened on Aug. 18.

Jackson commented on Kirk's death by reposting former teammate Torrey Smith, who said on X: "Celebrating the death of someone you don't share the same beliefs as is wild. Seeing it play out in real time is disgusting."

The NFL Media React

The simple repost set off some media hand-wringing by the Daily Mail and others.

To some credit, there are American journalists who saw Wednesday's shooting for the heinous act it was.

Credit to Sport Illustrated's Albert Breer for being among the first to call the shooting "awful, reprehensible and indicative of a political climate that's been way out of control for way too long."

Breer called for prayers for Kirk and his family.

Not everyone prays. That's fine.

NFL Network Reporter Reacts

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater made the point she was "thinking" of Kirk and his family.

That's laudable.

She was thinking about it a lot because she posted multiple times about the Kirk tragedy.

Her latest posts called Kirk's death "absolutely horrible" and she offered a crying emoji to a repost of a FOX News post about Kirk's family appearing on Fox and Friends.

Finally, we all know there will be haters. It's a fallen world, folks.

Final Say From Dez Bryant

But former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant has a message for the haters who are celebrating Charlie Kirk's death:

"Seeing people who are excited about Charlie Kirk dying are f--ked up human beings," Bryant wrote.

Speaks for itself.