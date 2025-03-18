Woke Clown Don Lemon Floats Insanely Stupid Idea That Will Keep Republicans In Power For Years: WATCH

Democrats listening to Don Lemon would be the biggest gift imaginable for Republicans.

The former CNN anchor recently appeared on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, and several moments are making waves online.

And not for the reasons Lemon was probably hoping for going into the interview!

He went viral for saying black people can't be big supporters of President Donald Trump, and also claimed Trump supporters are racist. Rinse. Wash. Repeat.

Don Lemon offers Democrats comically stupid idea

Well, those two moments were far from the only ones gaining attention. He offered some truly incredible advice to liberals:

Elevate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett.

"People love AOC. People love Jasmine Crockett. People love Eric Swalwell and the like. I think the Democratic Party should put people out there who the people want. They should put the politicians out there who the people want, who they're asking for, who are meeting the moment with the same energy," Lemon said with complete seriousness in his voice.

"They're not asking for AOC," a very visibly confused Maher shot back.

That didn't slow down the big-brain former CNN star. He kept doubling down on the bonehead suggestion.

Watch the moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Quick reminder, Crockett is the Congresswoman who regularly says insane things and shared fake and racist statistics about white people.

She still has yet to apologize for falsely claiming "white supremacists" are responsible for most violent crimes in America.

As for AOC, she's an entertaining firecracker, but the last thing Democrats want is for her to become the face of the party.

She's a far-left liberal who, like Crockett, says plenty of unhinged stuff. Let's not forget this banger about Nazis.

Truly golden content.

I understand Don Lemon likes to hear himself talk, but his suggestion would guarantee Republicans staying in power for the next several election cycles. Of course, he doesn't think that. The former CNN star turned TikTok creator thinks he's making a profound point. I hope Dems try his strategy. That would be awesome.

Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.