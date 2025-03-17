Don Lemon Shares Disgusting Comments About Black Trump Supporters: WATCH

Don Lemon shared some truly unhinged comments about black people who support President Donald Trump.

Lemon is known for saying crazy things. It's kind of his entire brand over the past few years, and he seems to be spiraling after being shown the exit at CNN.

He went from being a TV star to filming cringe TikTok videos on the subway, and he's followed that up by attacking black people who like Trump.

Don Lemon slams black people who support President Donald Trump.

The former CNN host appeared on Bill Maher's popular "Club Random" podcast, and decided to share some gross comments about black MAGA supporters.

According to Lemon, it's not possible to "be black and be a rational MAGA person." He noted that it's possible, in his mind, to be black and a Republican - just not MAGA.

"I think they would find that very insulting," Maher immediately fired back at Lemon's idiotic statement.

You can watch the moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Lemon also claimed there's "a huge faction of the MAGA movement that is really f*cking racist."

Truly big brain stuff coming from Lemon.

You have to wonder if Lemon actually believes what he's saying or if it's simply a desperate cry for attention to remain relevant.

Honestly, it's probably a coin flip.

What I do know is that his statements are simply false. You can be any race and support any political party, movement or politician you want.

That's the beauty of America. People have the freedom to think for themselves. Furthermore, it's inherently racist to think all black people need to believe the same things. That's just not true.

Black people - just like all people - have a diverse variety of views, and that includes some who love Trump. You don't have to take my word for it. The election data showed Trump made huge gains with black people, especially young black men.

Lemon should go outside and get some fresh air. He desperately needs it. Let me know what you think of his comments at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.