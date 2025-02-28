Cringe Loser Don Lemon Hits Embarrassing New Low, Makes Fool Of Himself: WATCH

Don Lemon somehow found a way to come off as looking like even more of a loser than he already does.

Lemon went from being the darling of CNN to getting the boot in what almost seemed like a "Game of Thrones" style ousting.

The man's fall from grace in the news world has been nothing short of spectacular. Long gone are the days of him being groomed as the face of CNN.

Now….he's resorting to some embarrassing antics online in order to attempt to move the needle.

Don Lemon hits new low.

His latest stunt? Running around the subway in New York trying to make content. That includes showing people a random picture to spark reactions.

I wish I was making this up. Even Don Lemon shouldn't hit embarrassing lows like this, but he did. As a Big J journalist, my job is simply to deliver the news. We report, you decide.

You can watch the strange videos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Does Don Lemon have any friends who care about him? Does he have anyone in his life who can tell him that he shouldn't ever go full cringe on the internet?

It's one of the main rules.

Apparently, he doesn't have anyone to share that advice with him because this is just bizarre. Who runs around the subway showing people a random photo?

The first video is by far the weirdest. The next two are just unnecessary and weird.

Put the phone down, Don, and go outside and get some fresh air. Hell, do anything other than whatever this garbage is. I'm doing him a huge favor here, even if he doesn't realize it. He should be thanking me. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.