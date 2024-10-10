Dolphins Wives Go Full MAGA, Shape-Shifter Spotted In Mexico, Tech Bro Weddings & Costco Brand Caleb Williams

Oh, hello there. Bet you didn't expect to see me here today.

Our friend Zach Dean is safe but currently without power after being pelted by Hurricane Milton in Florida. So he has entrusted me with today's Nightcaps.

I hope all of our Florida readers are safe and sound today and that rebuilding can happen quickly.

Unless, that is, you are the person who left that poor dog to die off I-75 in Tampa, in which case I hope someone tied you to a pole somewhere on the side of the road.

Pets are family. Whether you're moving to a new apartment, going on a road trip or fleeing a natural disaster — take those babies with you.

And with that public service announcement out of the way, let's get to it, shall we?

It's Friday Junior! Kick back and pop open a cold one. It's Nightcaps time!

Miami Dolphins Wives Go Full MAGA

The Swifties who disowned Brittany Mahomes after she liked a Donald Trump post on Instagram are really going to hate the Miami Dolphins.

As Hurricane Milton was bearing down on Florida, multiple Dolphins WAGs not only showed their support for Trump but also expressed their disdain for his presidential race opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

While Kamala was out filming sex podcasts, chatting with the miserable hags on The View and clinking beer cans with Stephen Colbert, evil villains like Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis were hard at work providing aid to citizens in Milton's path. And that includes Dolphins players and their families.

On Wednesday, Annah Tagovailoa (Tua's wife, obviously), shared a tweet from media personality Benny Johnson about Trump hosting hundreds of linemen for free at his resort.

"President Trump is housing 275 Florida linemen free of charge at his Doral Miami resort ahead of hurricane Milton's landfall," the post read. "My President."

Of course, that's not necessarily an outright endorsement of Trump from Mrs. Tagovailoa. But I'm old enough to remember a time when even sharing something remotely positive about the Orange Man would be enough to have you paraded down the street to the cadence of a Shame Bell.

But not anymore, baby!

And shortly afterward, running back Raheem Mostert's wife Devon chimed in. Devon was responding to Kamala's whining over the fact that DeSantis didn't want to chit-chat with her on the celly while he was busy preparing his state for what was billed as a "once-in-a-generation storm."

"She's garbage. Textbook trash," Devon wrote on her Instagram story. "No one has time, Kamala — especially not for her to say some bulls*t like, ‘we can be, unburdened by what has been.’"

OK, Devon — with the piledriver off the top rope!

And Jordan Poyer's wife had her back, too.

"All my girls on the Dolphins pass the vibe check," Rachel wrote on X in response to Devon's post. "Loud and proud baby."

Good for the Dolphins WAGs for staring bravely in the face of both the hurricane and the woke mob.

Now, if we could only make Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL great again.

Costco Brand Caleb Williams

Speaking of bad football, let's check in on the Chicago Bears.

I kid, I kid. The Bears are a respectable 3-2 and, whether you like his manicure or not, at least quarterback Caleb Williams isn't currently in concussion protocol for the zillionth time in his career.

There is something a little bit… off about him, though. At least, there's something off about this cool Costco wall decor.

Notice anything?

That's right, my eagle-eyed readers. That's NOT Caleb Williams. That's Caleb Williams' face and number Photoshopped onto Justin Fields' body.

Listen, times are tough. And if Costco is going to keep selling hot dogs for $1.50, then they have to cut corners somewhere.

Tech Bros Never Rest

We may have found the worst LinkedIn post ever to exist.

I hate LinkedIn. I really do. I'm not even really sure why I have an account except that back when I was applying for jobs, it was easier just to direct potential employers there than to re-type my resume 100 times and launch it into a black hole.

But whose idea was it to make a social media platform where we all talk about work? I scroll TikTok to get away from reality, not to post about how proud I am of my co-workers for hitting their KPIs. LinkedIn is just an endless stream of super fake, corporate rah-rah and random strangers emailing you about "an opportunity I think you'd be perfect for!" When, in reality, that opportunity is just a real estate scam or an MLM that sells overpriced soap.

I'm going to tell you right now, if you send me a message on LinkedIn, I will read it with the urgency of an injured turtle crossing the Sahara.

Anyway, let's get to that post I was referring to earlier.

Torrey Leonard, the co-founder of an AI company, posted on LinkedIn to praise his other co-founder, Casey Mackrell, for PULLING OUT HIS LAPTOP AND WORKING DURING HIS WEDDING.

"My co-founder Casey has built a reputation for himself as ‘the guy who sits on his laptop in bars’ from SF to NYC," Torrey wrote. "Last week Thoughtly brought on a customer that needed to launch within 2 weeks. He just so happened to be getting married within that 2 week window… So here he is wrapping up a pull request. At his own wedding."

The post was accompanied by a photo showing Casey in a suit sitting at a table with his laptop in front of what appeared to be dancing wedding guests.

If I were his bride, that guy would find a glass of champagne *accidentally* spilled on his keyboard.

Laptop no worky… you no worky.

Look, I'm all for hard work. And I, too, have been known to pull out my computer at inopportune times in order to knock out an assignment. I also understand that there are some professions — like, I don't know, heart surgeons and first responders — who don't have the luxury of just silencing their phone whenever they want to.

But there is not a chance in hell that onboarding a new client for an AI company warranted an emergency in the middle of your own damn wedding.

So chill out, tech bros. There's no trophy for spending the most time working and the least time enjoying life.

I hope that laptop stayed home for the honeymoon. But I have a feeling it didn't.

What Is Going On In Mexico?

I mean, other than drug cartels and all-inclusive beach resorts.

A little background here: In February 2023, Mexico's then-president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, tweeted a photo of what he claimed to be a mythical woodland elf.

"I share two photos of our supervision of the Mayan Train works," he wrote. "One, taken by an engineer three days ago, apparently from an aluxe; another, by Diego Prieto of a splendid pre-Hispanic sculpture in Ek Balam. Everything is mystical."

According to ancient Mayan folklore, an aluxe is a small, mischievous elf that lives in the woods. It likes to play tricks on people, like hiding their belongings.

At the time, we all thought Señor Obrador might have just gotten a hold of some of those special Aaron Rodgers portobellos. But maybe he was onto something. Maybe there is a lot of mystical sh*t happening south of the border.

Watch:

It's really a shame we can't find any Ultra-HD cameras to pick up Bigfoot, Loch Ness and mystical woodland creatures in the Year of Our Lord 2024. But did you see that dog just magically turn into a human?!

Naturally, I consulted my old friend Google to solve this mystery for you.

In ancient Mayan culture, there were things called Naguales — human beings who had the power to shape-shift into their tonal animal counterparts. Apparently, the tonal represented their everyday awareness and ego, and the nagual represented their deeper, limitless self. So, clearly, what we have here is a Nagual who identifies as a good boy.

The process of shape-shifting (according to legend) was first taught to them by a powerful enchantress who could, at any moment, assume one of four bodily forms.

My research also tells me that the practice of Nagualism was often accompanied by the use of hallucinogens, like peyote, ololiuqui and psilocybin mushrooms. But I'm sure that's just a coincidence.

Anyway, I'm almost certain we caught a couple of shape-shifters red-handed right here:

I love to see a couple of cockatoos living my dream.

Stuff I Liked

