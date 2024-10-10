Wife of Dolphins Running Back Raheem Mostert Channels Florida's Hurricane Frustration, Calls Out Kamala Harris

There comes a time when one natural disaster after another wears on people's patience and that might have been the case when Devon Mostert, the wife of Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, apparently had about enough of Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

The Mosterts live in Broward County, which has been clear of Hurricane Milton this week. And clear of Hurricane Helene before that.

Devon Mostert Not Having Harris Hijinks

But, as a Floridian, I can say even the ones that don't come barreling right to your door take a toll. These storms fray nerves.

And maybe that's what Devon Mostert was feeling Wednesday when she got on Instagram to spank Harris for using the storm in an attempt to score political points.

The Vice President was perturbed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, dealing with one crisis after another, didn't have time to take her calls. Those calls, frankly, are meant for her to check off a leadership box and little else, because she has nothing to add to the situation.

"Moments of crisis -- if, if nothing else -- should really be the moment that anyone who calls themselves a leader says they're going to put politics aside and put the people first," Harris said. "People are in desperate need of support right now, and playing political games with this moment, in these crisis situations, these are the height of emergency situations, is just utterly irresponsible, and it is selfish, and it is about political gamesmanship, instead of doing the job that you took an oath to do, which is to put the people first."

Harris Political Gamesmanship

First of all, what is up with the veep's run-on sentences?

Secondly, DeSantis was doing the job he was elected to do – a novel idea for a presidential candidate that didn't garner one primary vote.

DeSantis taking a phone call from Harris helps the people of Florida not one bit because she doesn't hold the purse strings for federal aid in this matter.

This is not about her or her campaign that was out in Nevada fundraising on Wednesday.

Hurricane Aid Not A Harris Issue

The aid is in the hands of President Biden. And as DeSantis said and President Biden confirmed, they've talked numerous times.

So the vice president urging this shouldn't be about "political gamesmanship" was up to her eyebrows in political gamesmanship.

And Devon Mostert apparently recognized that.

"That math ain't mathing, sis," Mostert wrote on her Instagram account.

One gets the feeling Mostert is not a big fan of Harris. Yeah, that's an understatement.

Devon Mostert Has Words For Harris

Mostert also put up an earlier story that made the point Harris is going to "get the boot in November."

And that post was edited from an earlier version in which Mostert really let loose:

"No one has time, Kamala – especially for her to say some [B.S.] like, ‘We can be unburdened by what has been.’ "

And also this:

"She's garbage. Textbook trash."

A little rage? Maybe.

She's in Florida. There's going to be a notable number of Floridians in bad moods the next few weeks, folks. It's not awesome to lose your home, or roof or power.

Some people lost their lives in Helene and reports have yet to come in on Milton.

Floridians See Trump's Gesture

Mostert, meanwhile, is capable of also seeing the good right now.

She reposted a Benny Johnson clip of line workers getting their room assignments and keys outside the Trump National Doral resort.

Line workers are the people who restore power when the lines are down and transformers blow up. The electric companies that service Florida stage them throughout areas not affected by a hurricane and then rally them to ravaged areas as soon as weather conditions permit.

Many of them are from out of state. All need a place to stay wherever they're being staged. Trump National provided 275 of them with rooms so they didn't have to sleep in tents or other less comfortable accommodations before starting their likely weeks-long assignment to restore power.

The rooms were provided free of charge.

Devon Mostert and other Floridians noticed.