Disney, Warner Bros. Ad Money Returns To X As Unhinged Libs Run Off To Bluesky

They come back, they always do.

Much like Joe Biden taking one of the happiest photos we've seen of him in a long time while standing next to the ‘fascist’ Donald Trump just days after the new President-elect's victory, multiple big-named companies that previously boycotted Twitter X and pulled advertisements from the platform, have returned.

HOW THE TABLES TURN…

According to Adweek, companies such as Warner Bros. Discovery., Disney, Lionsgate, Comcast, IBM and others have "resumed ad spending on the X platform," although at lower rates than before. (For now).

The decision to return comes ironically after Donald Trump's election victory and nearly one year to the day that an abundance of advertisers began pulling their brands from Twitter's advertisements due to them being placed near anti-Semitic and hate speech posts. Musk has continued to try and clean up Twitter's platform from extremism as well as bots. Musk himself has been under attack from the Democrats, as well as his Tesla and SpaceX have been the focus of Department of Justice investigations and more from the Biden Administration, something that Musk previously said during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience was purely politically motivated on their part.

The news of Disney and others returning and spending money on Elon Musk (gasp!) platform is sure to drive some people even more crazy than they've already become since the Presidential election. Many Democrats have been at a loss for words over the fact that the hateful and inciteful rhetoric that was used by Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and others has seemingly all disappeared in the wake of the election. If Trump was truly Hitler you'd think that they would have continued letting people know, wouldn't you? Hm.

In fact, one of Harris' most vocal supporters, Hot 97 radio host Charlamagne tha God came to the abrupt realization that the voters may have been played as pawns in the lead up to the election.

Uhm, welcome to politics, Charlamagne. Don't believe everything you read or hear - especially when it comes from those who have shown time and time again that they will deceive, lie, con and more in order to stay in power. It's not nice, but don't say you weren't warned about it ahead of time.

MUSK IS SET TO GO AFTER GOVT SPENDING

The decision for Disney and others to return to the much-hated Twitter X platform after supposedly standing on ther principles also shows that all the company was doing was paying lip service to the select few of the outraged, pro-cancel mob.

With Donald Trump announcing that Elon Musk would head his new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the X CEO is expected to do a major purge and overhaul of wasteful bureaucratic spending that will absolutely include lobbyists. Many of the companies returning to X have enormous lobbying power.

Do the math and you can see that maybe they are trying to get on Musk's good side by how else - but crawling back with Eeyore's tail between his legs and trying to buy their way back into Elon's good graces.

I wouldn't be surprised if others follow suit.

