Charlamagne tha God Wonders if Democrats Were Just Gaslighted By Calling Trump Hitler

In the final weeks of the 2024 election, the Democratic Party pivoted its messaging campaign. It started with "joy." It ended with calling Donald Trump a "fascist."

Radio host Charlamagne tha God now wonders how honest the party was when declaring Trump a "threat to democracy." Charlamagne thinks maybe, just maybe, the party was trying to gaslight voters by comparing Trump to Hitler.

"But don't y'all find it strange that now that he's won, they're not calling him a third of democracy? They're not calling him a fascist. I mean, damn," Charlamagne said Friday morning.

"It just makes you wonder how much of it did they really believe, or how much of it was just politics…"

It was all politics. It's called fear-porn.

Trump ran the United States for four years, and ran it well. No sane person actually believed Trump was Hitler, the most ruthless dictator in modern history. The Democratic Party called Trump a "fascist" because it was desperate.

And the strategy failed.

Not only did Trump steamroll Kamala Harris, he made gains with every demographic told to fear him: women, black voters, young voters, Hispanic voters, and Jews.

Yes, even Jews.

Specifically, Trump saw a 50% boost in New York's Jewish vote compared to 2020. Perhaps the Democratic Party's reluctance to condemn the anti-semitic protest across elite university near New York played a role in the Jewish vote for Trump.

What's amusing is that Charlamagne tha God, someone who is actually quite bright, fell for the narrative. He bought into the hysteria, the lies, the besmirchment of Donald Trump.

Voters didn't.

Election Night Winners And Losers (Other Than Trump And Kamala)

