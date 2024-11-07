Elon Musk Believes Obama Is To Blame For Trump Running For President

Democrats can only blame themselves for Donald Trump running in the first place.

Back in 2008, during the White House Correspondent's Dinner, President Obama unveiled a number of jokes at the expense of Donald Trump, who was in attendance that night. Of course, Trump wasn't a political candidate at the time, but was rather known for his Trump casinos and the extremely successful The Apprentice show on NBC.

Sitting two seats over from Trump that night was also someone who went from obscurity to now a household name - Elon Musk. In a new interview with Joe Rogan earlier this week, Musk says that he believes that was the night that Trump decided he was going to eventually get into politics, that essentially Obama ridiculing and roasting him sparked a fire in Trump that he was eventually going to prove all these Washington DC elites and Hollywood celebrities wrong by eventually becoming President.

And he did - not once, but twice.

ELON AND TRUMP DIDN'T FIND OBAMA'S JOKES FUNNY

"I was at that White House Correspondent's dinner and it was so over the top it was making people uncomfortable… like really over the top," Musk told Rogan on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "A few passing jokes were fine but they twisted the knife big on Trump and you could see Trump getting angrier and angrier and more and more upset and I was like, "Man, this is not good Karma."

"That's what I was thinking at the time. I was two tables away from Trump, and I'm looking at him and I'm like, ‘Man, this is too much… It was a big mistake to rag on him so much at that White House Correspondent's dinner."

Rogan agreed by saying that sometimes actions come back to haunt you. "It's kind of crazy what they made out of that [with Trump] because that's the kind of guy that if you tell him he can't do something, he's going to keep trying."

And try he did.

For nearly 2 minutes, newly elected President Obama ripped Trump on everything from the moon landing, to Roswell to his Celebrity Apprentice show.

All the while, the phony Washington Beltway mouthbreathers cackled and sipped their lipstick-covered wine glasses. That is except for one person that can be seen in the bottom right hand of the video posted above, Elon Musk, who was telling the truth to Rogan when he said that he didn't find the jokes too funny, as he didn't laugh like the rest of the room.

Anyone who knows Trump knows that he desn't like being the recipient of jokes or being made fun of.

Now, 16 years later, if you ask them, it appears that both Trump and Musk are the ones who got the last laugh.

