Did Boomer Esiason Turn MAGA While Praising Elon Musk For Trump Win?

Boomer Esiason didn't sound like a boomer on his WFAN morning show program today as he praised Elon Musk for not only helping Donald Trump win, but for Twitter X's successful victory in taking over the news industry.

"The biggest mover in this whole [election] is Elon Musk and what he did with X. And if it wasn't for that and although some would say it's disinformation, but a lot of it is accurate information. And Musk is a free speech advocate, and he wants people out there talking about uncomfortable things. And if it wasn't for him, there's no way Donald Trump is sitting here today [as the winner]," the former Bengals and Jets quarterback began.

"This Elon Musk impact is enormous," Esiason continued.

"He has to be the most famous in the world if Donald Trump isn't, just simply because the interactions on X last night exceeded 6 billion! 6 billion interactions on a company that he owns and bought and exposed the Twitter Files…" before reiterating how much of a fan he is.

The Twitter Files have been a reveal of the inner workings of Twitter prior to Musk taking it over, which showed how the company was deliberately censoring opposing viewpoints while silencing government critics - many times at the encouragement of either the Biden White House or other governmental agencies.

ELON MUSK WOULD CLEAR HOUSE IN THE BUREAUCRAUCY

Speaking of governmental agencies - Boomer Esiason hopes Trump follows through with his plan to name Musk the head of the Governmental Accountability Board so that he can go through and start cutting down the bureaucracy and wasteful governmental spending that only increases our national debt.

"One of the things Trump promised was a Government Accountability Office and he wants Elon Musk to run it. And Elon's going to look at this bureaucracy and say, ‘What the F are we doing here? How much money are we spending on things that make absolutely no sense?’ And I think that's something that a lot of people who voted for Trump for this change, that's a big aspect to their vote - I mean, I want to see it!"

There's no question that Trump appealed to the frustration that many American voters were feeling - focusing on the economy as well as illegal immigration. His political game plan worked, as he not only won 292 Electoral Votes, but was able to sweep the ‘Blue Wall’ of swing states including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and North Carolina to become the 47th President of the United States.

