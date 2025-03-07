Disney Riders Remain In Line Despite Someone Doing THIS To Themselves

We all know that Disney fanatics are a different breed than most, but this may be where we draw the line.

A new disgusting viral clip is making the rounds across social media that is so absurd one would think it's fake. That is, until the viewer can actually SEE the damage themselves after it appears someone waiting in line for one of the rides ended up CRAPPING THEMSELVES in front of everyone.

Nothing too magical about that!

WITNESSING A DISASTER

The short clip begins with Disney parkgoers all waiting in line for the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride, but for some reason everyone is covering their face with some looking like they are sick or about to hurl.

5 seconds later the camera pans over to one of the walls of the ride line and the brown mess that is covering the floor. Seriously, it looks like that scene from The Office when Kevin has the giant croc pot of chili and accidentally trips and it goes EVERYWHERE.

Just look at the faces of some of those people - they look absolutely mortified at not only the repulsive smell, but the fact that someone would even do such a thing. This is Disney World we're talking about here! Come on, people!

It's unclear what led to the person deciding to go Number 2 while they were presumably on hour 2 of the sometimes up to 4-hour line wait, especially since those in line said that the Guardians ride line specifically has bathrooms located for them.

Perhaps what's even more concerning is the fact that the overwhelming majority of Disney mouthbreathers and weirdos all REMAINED IN LINE, despite the surrounding circumstances. I mean, if you're not going to bounce after you just witnessed someone taking a dump just feet away from you, then you are a lost cause and your moral compass is deeply screwed up.

As for us, just when you think you've seen it all, humans never cease to amaze me - for better or worse!

WHAT YOU STAY OR LEAVE IF SOMEONE DROPPED A NUMBER 2? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow