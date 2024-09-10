Disney Fanatics Blow Insane Money On Failed Lawsuit To Get Into Exclusive Club

A judge has denied a Disney-obsessed couple's lawsuit that argued that they should be allowed back into the theme park's exclusive Club 33 after being banned due to the husband allegedly being too intoxicated.

The bizarre legal battle has been going on for nearly four years, according to media reports, as Scott and Diana Anderson claim they have spent over $400,000 on legal bills in an attempt to force Disney to allow them back into the elite members-only club. Club 33 has often been a private place for celebrities, high rollers and apparently weirdo Disney fans to hang out away from all the other peasant Disney visitors. Membership offers an exclusive dining and drinking experience as well as VIP status and perks across Disney's perks around the globe.

The judge's decision was based on a rather simple premise: Disney was within its rights to decide who can be a member and who can't.

‘I WILL SELL A KIDNEY’

Seems easy enough to understand. That is, unless you're the Andersons, who appear to be the epitome of Adult Disney fans gone mad. It's one thing to like Disney, but it's a whole other thing to spend $31,500 annually as a Club 33 member and visit the park up to EIGHTY times a year, as the couple claims they have.

Apparently, Scott was kicked out of the club back in 2017 for allegedly being publicly intoxicated and has seemingly never gotten over it.

The couple told the Los Angeles Times that they have spent $400,000 on their legal battle so far, and that despite the judge's ruling last week tossing out their lawsuit, they believe they are still in the right. Scott told the outlet that he and his wife are "dead set" that the Judge is wrong and that they will "Fight this to the death," as they plan to file an appeal.

Totally normal people, clearly.

JUDGE RULED DISNEY CAN DO AS THEY PLEASE

Although Scott admits that he did have a few alcoholic beverages on that sad day in 2017, his attorney argues that his slurred speech and swaying was due to a "vestibular migraine," and that Disney never performed a breathalyzer or proved that he was in fact intoxicated.

Fast-forward four years to now and the latest ruling has the Arizona golf club owners so worked up that Scott has gone through his retirement savings while Diana says that she is willing to "sell her kidney," to continue their legal pursuit.

Yikes.

It's truly amazing what the Mouse can do to people. Whether it's fist fights in the park or ruining film franchises like Star Wars, or in this case, making people blow through their savings because they want to be part of a Disney club.

Just have a churro and relax everybody.