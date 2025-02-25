Disney World's New Ride Rule Creates Wild Wait Times

New Disney World park rules are about to send parents screaming so loudly that you'll be able to hear them across the Galaxy.

Earlier Tuesday, Walt Disney World eliminated its virtual queue system for two of its most popular rides - Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Tiana's Bayou Adventure (which used to be Splash Mountain until that became too offensive) and the wait times have skyrocketed.

The new Disney rules meant that anyone wishing to ride the massively popular rides had to either upgrade and pay for the Lightning Lane Pass or take their chances getting to the park super early and waiting in the standby line. Reports earlier from parkgoers had people waiting 170 minutes at one point - nearly THREE HOURS to ride the Galaxy ride.

Fortunately, Tuesday's Orlando weather was a cool 62 degrees, but come May? You're going to have people dropping like flies in that Florida heat.

Anyone who has been to Disney, the supposedly "Happiest Place on Earth," knows that there's NOTHING happy about having to wait in long lines with their kids, especially when the cheapest ticket for anyone from 3-10 years old starts at $104 per day.

Oh, and that's also while trying to avoid people dropping loads while waiting in line.

Disney says that they believe that by eliminating virtual queues - which are typically designated for newer-type rides, it will actually help reduce long wait times, while also giving everyone an equal opportunity to ride one of the more popular coasters if they previously weren't able to secure a spot in the queue system before the spots filled up.

Many on social media didn't agree, with diehard Disney and Marvel fans dreading the increased waiting times to experience their favorite ride.

To get a sense of what today's standby madness looked like, just look at this walk-through video of the gates opening and thousands of people rushing to ride the Galaxy of the Guardians ride as if it was a Black Friday door-buster deal for a plasma TV in the 2000s.

Looks like I won't be experiencing the Guardians ride anytime soon.

