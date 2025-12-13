Disgusting Slob Kathy Griffin Says She's 'Waiting' For Trump To Die, But That's Not All

This is the same slob who once held up a severed head of Trump during his first term

Kathy Griffin — who is, objectively speaking, one of the uglier people in America — is "waiting for [Donald Trump] to die," which is apparently happening soon because he's "disgusting to look at" and "in terrible shape."

Whew. How is THAT for a rant?! Did Kathy Griffin outdo herself, or WHAT?

That's just part of a recent tantrum Kathy threw earlier this week on her YouTube show that nobody watches. Other little nuggets included her saying she was bored with Trump (a weird way of showing it), and accused TikTok of being too conservative.

TikTok!

Oh, yeah. She also said CNN and whatever the hell MSNBC is called nowadays have "jumped the shark."

What a woman:

Bold move here from Kathy Griffin

"I don't talk about Trump in the way that I think maybe people expected on this YouTube show. I would just rant about Trump. I'm just bored with him. It's, you know, I don't watch cable news anymore... It's too repetitive, and they don't cover a lot of topics that I think are so important."

"I'm just waiting for [Trump] to die. So he will die sooner than later. He's in terrible shape. He is disgusting to look at. Like, disgusting. And I'm not saying I'm some beauty. It's not about that. It's that because he is who he is and because he is doing what he is doing. I can't even, like, stand to look at him."

Yeah, no shit, Kathy. You are certainly NOT "some beauty." You got that right, tootz. Remember, this is the same chick who scared the piss out of America earlier this year when she emerged from the sewers looking like Pennywise the clown:

God bless. Just frightening. Imagine having the balls to call someone else ugly and disgusting, when you look like THAT. What a world this Kathy Griffin lives in. It must be insane.

Oh, well. She's a moron, as they all are. They all suffer from TDS. Have for a LONG time. Kathy is one of the worst, though. She's the same slob who once held up a severed head of Donald Trump during his first term.

But WE'RE the party of hate.

Okeedokee, Kathy.

Yuck.