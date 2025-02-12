Disgusting Oregon Congresswoman Admits She Wants To Do Nasty Things To Donald Trump

The party of love and inclusivity continues to unravel before our very eyes. Sad. Oh well.

That's what Trump Derangement Syndrome does. TDS is real, people, and it makes you do – and SAY – crazy things.

Which is why I'd like to start our Wednesday by checking with rookie Oregon congresswoman, Maxine Dexter. This absolute pistol decided enough was enough during what looked like an insufferable rally full of hippies Tuesday afternoon.

Seriously, this thing looked like it smelled AWFUL. Made the hair on the back of my neck stand up just by looking at it.

Chills.

But it was the perfect time for Maxine to make a name for herself. This was it. Her moment. Her time to shine.

Her time to declare that she would, indeed, like to "f-- k Trump!"

They will never learn

Get ‘em, Maxine! What a line. What a rally. Need someone from Trump's crack PR team to put that line in a commercial, STAT. It would do numbers.

God, these people are so unhinged. It's amazing. Just when you think the Dems couldn't pump out anyone dumber than Schumer or AOC or Jasmine Crockett (maybe the dumbest of all), this Maxine Dexter grabs the mic and declares that she wants to bang Donald Trump.

They're all just so insufferable, and so stupid, and so lost. Like, I really did think the Dems would regroup and rethink some things after getting their asses handed to them last November.

I thought, ‘Surely, there’s no way they're gonna just keep playing the same cards, right?'

Wrong! I underestimated how insane they were, which, to be fair, is my fault. Never underestimate how unhinged a Lib can be. Never. I still don't think they've reached their peak. Plenty of meat still on the bone. Plenty of gas left in the tank.

Anyway, good to see they're out there tackling the big problems. Trump's approval rating is at an all-time high, he's killing paper straws and making our oceans great again and making deals with Russia to bring our people home, and the Libs are doing … this.

Choose your fighter, America.