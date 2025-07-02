The verdict in the Diddy trial is in, and rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was only found guilty on two of the five charges against him. Among the not-guilty verdicts were the two most serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Opinions on the verdict were sent flying across social media as soon as it was handed down in the Manhattan courtroom. Many weren’t surprised based on how the case against Diddy had been prosecuted.

Despite all the sensational details of the alleged activities at Diddy's so-called "freak off" parties, the jury felt the prosecution fell short of proving the most serious of the crimes.

Fans outside the courthouse saw it as a reason to celebrate and celebrate they did. They came prepared with baby oil, an alleged staple of Diddy parties.

TMZ had cameras rolling as the wild scene unfolded outside the courthouse and fans broke out the baby oil for what might be described as a somewhat toned-down makeshift "freak off" right there on the streets.

What a time to be alive. It went from raids on Diddy's homes to wild stories about parties with baby oil purchased by the case being put under the microscope.

Then came the trial and even more wild details about the freak offs the 55-year-old is accused of orchestrating and the verdict which finds him not guilty of the two most serious charges.

A baby oil celebration on the street outside the courthouse with a shirtless guy and a woman in a bright blue wig is almost par for the course here.

Again, what a time to be alive and that's not all. The verdict has Johnson & Johnson trending all over the internet as baby oil sales are evidently expected to pick up.