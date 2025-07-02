Diddy Verdict Being Seen As Victory Across Social Media

For someone who famously had a single called "Victory" featuring the late Notorious B.I.G., that's exactly what many on social media feel Sean "Diddy" Combs received on Wednesday after being found guilty on only two of five counts by a Manhattan jury in his federal criminal trial.

Most importantly, the twelve-person jury found the rap mogul not guilty of the most serious counts of racketeering and sex trafficking, which carried a potential prison sentence of anywhere from a minimum of fifteen years to life in prison. Instead, Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, both of which are considered the "lesser" charges and come with the least jail time.

Diddy could very well walk today as a judge will decide later this afternoon if the rapper will be released until a future sentencing date is set. Yes, that's right, Diddy could be BBQing this Fourth of July weekend.

PROSECUTION PROBLEMS

"[This is a] big upset based on expectations [by prosecutors]," OutKick founder Clay Travis tweeted after the verdict was read. "The government overcharged and didn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt the most serious charges."

Complaints about the prosecution, which included Maurene Ryan Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, flooded social media.

"This was a terribly prosecuted case by the SDNY. They never made the case that trafficking was involved," FOX & Friends host Lawrence Jones tweeted.

"I thought everyone knew Diddy wasn't a trafficker, he was just a POS," another X user wrote.

"Diddy is a POS but that man wasn't running a criminal enterprise and the prosecutors knew it. Blame them for being greedy,"someone else wrote.

As is the case whenever a celebrity is able to beat serious criminal charges, some on social media are claiming that the fix was in because he was famous.

"Way to let victims know that fame & money can you buy anything, including an acquittal," wrote one X user. The sentiments were shared by others across the platform.

"Sean Combs just got away with serious felonies… He's guilty as sin, in my view and this jury just gave him a total pass," Megyn Kelly said on her SiriusXM show after the verdict was read.

Others said that this was O.J. Simpson part two.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Although Diddy could face up to 20 years in prison if given the 10-year maximum penalty for each guilty count, it's not believed that the judge will go that far considering Diddy was acquitted on all the other charges.

Whether you agree or disagree with the Diddy verdict, one thing's for certain - the twelve jurors did not believe the prosecution's arguments.

OutKick will continue to update this story as more is known.

