Devon Mostert Responds To ‘Nasty’ Online Backlash She Received After Criticizing Kamala Harris

Devon Mostert — wife of Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert — says she has received an onslaught of hateful online backlash since she criticized Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of Hurricane Milton's landfall last week.

The hurricane, which was previously billed as a "once-in-a-generation storm," ripped across the Sunshine State on Wednesday, causing massive damage and claiming almost two dozen lives. Ahead of the storm, though, Harris complained that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wouldn't take her calls. She called the governor "selfish" and accused him of playing "political gamesmanship" — despite the fact that DeSantis was actively in communication with President Joe Biden regarding the upcoming hurricane.

And Mrs. Mostert saw right through Harris' nonsense.

"She's garbage. Textbook trash," Devon wrote on her Instagram story. "No one has time, Kamala — especially not for her to say some bulls*t like, ‘we can be, unburdened by what has been.’"

Unfortunately, though, Devon took some heat for that post.

"My DMS, comments on my social media, have been flooded with nasty comments, which ironically comes from the side that's supposed to be inclusive, you know, full of joy," Devon told Fox News. "Yeah, they are the nasty ones bringing up skin color, talking about my kids, it's just ironic that that's the side that is talking the way that they do."

Devon said she could overlook comments calling her a "white snowflake, gold-digging wife," but "when you talk about my kids, you’re really crossing a line."

"I know who I am," she said. "I know my heart. I know my family dynamic. I know my husband. They think that they know me, and they know absolutely nothing."

Devon Mostert Calls Out Those ‘Brainwashed’ By Media

For as much hate as she got for calling out the Democratic presidential candidate, Mostert said she also received plenty of messages of support.

"On the flip side, there are so many people who are so grateful that I'm using my platform to, you know, bring awareness to this and showing that you don't need to be brainwashed by the media and their agenda," Devon said.

"So I think that is really amazing that there are truly a lot more Republicans than the media portrays. We're just not the nasty ones, and we're not the loud ones."

And while she didn't name names, Devon said she’s also been commended by fellow NFL WAGs after taking a public stance against Harris.

"We all have each other’s backs," she said.

Rachel Bush — wife of Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer — seemed to confirm that claim, posting on X, "All my girls on the Dolphins pass the vibe check. Loud and proud baby."

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah also chimed in to support Devon. Annah shared Fox News' interview with Mostert on her Instagram story and wrote, "Proud of our girl! Stay true to who you are, beautiful inside and out!"

Devon and Raheem Mostert met while attending Purdue University, and they were married in 2017. The couple have three children.