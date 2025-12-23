Details From Heavily Redacted Reports About The Nantucket Christmas Stroll Brawl Will Have You Feeling Festive

We know folks in Pennsylvania are preparing themselves for Christmas with some shopping for gifts and brawls in the parking lot. We know even the cartels can't help but feel the magic of Christmas by handing out candy at a parade in Mexico.

But how do the extremely wealthy on the island of Nantucket do it? It turns out they're not much different from the rest of us, who enjoy fighting with strangers to help get prepared for Christmas.

During the 51st Nantucket Christmas Stroll earlier this month, folks ranging from their 20s into their 60s exchanged seasons greetings with their fists. A truly touching way of connecting with the less fortunate.

Now we have, just in time for Christmas, a reminder that they're still not like everyone else with heavily redacted incident reports, according to the Nantucket Current. The reports do, however, still leave you feeling festive.

The fighting started at the bar inside The Boarding House restaurant before spilling out into the street. Witnesses say a woman bumped into a man at the bar, someone got aggressive, and the woman ended up getting hit in the face.

Christmas Spirit Arrives in the Form of Fists, Even on Nantucket

One of the witnesses said, "due to the Boarding House being crowded, she accidentally bumped into (redacted) in which (redacted) requested she stop pushing up against him in the bar. She then stated (redacted)'s friends began to get aggressive."

Another added, "that man in the white hat 'full extended, knocked her in the face and it went nuts'."

All hell broke loose. People involved in the action were reportedly strangled, punched, slapped, and thrown to the floor. There were redacted people fighting other redacted people, it was pure chaos.

"(Redacted) was asked if the man in the white hat purposely meant to hit the female, he stated (t)he man in the white hat didn't see who he was hitting," one of the reports states, according to the Nantucket Current.

"He stated that the female was not aggressive and that she was just trying to get something from the bar."

There are conflicting reports about whether the restaurant's surveillance footage has been turned over and nobody has been charged at this time. Man, you can feel the Christmas joy come through in those details.

I can at least. If you're somehow still not feeling the Christmas spirit?

Try watching some of the footage of the brawl that spilled out into the streets while Christmas music plays in the background. It's beautiful.