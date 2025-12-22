Local Cartel Holds Christmas Parade In Mexico, Hands Out Candy

Christmas cheer can come in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes it can even come from the least likely of sources.

Take the town of Guerrero, Mexico, for example. Look at all those happy townsfolk rallying around their local community and putting on a parade for the holiday season.

And look, they're even giving out candy!

Wait a minute, are those machine guns?

It looks like the members of a local cartel decided to spread Christmas cheer by parading around the streets of Guerrero and doling out sweet treats to all the little boys and girls.

We all remember our parents telling us to check our Halloween candy for razor blades or drugs as kids, so I can only imagine what these rural Mexican moms and dads are telling their little ones as they unwrap their cartel candy.

Come to think of it, how are we so sure they're even handing out candy, anyway?

We know it's not drugs, because all of those are flooding over our borders; there's no chance they have any left to enrich the local youth with, but I digress.

I love that they didn't even leave their guns behind, either.

I guess it's no different than your local law enforcement officers being involved in the neighborhood holiday parade and being armed. Well, except for the whole "kidnapping and beheading people" thing.

The comment section on X had an absolute field day with this one, as you would expect with a story about this subject material.

This is almost as good as that episode of The Sopranos where Tony and his crew put on a Christmas celebration and hand out presents to the kids in the neighborhood.

See, guys! When you strip away the guns and murder and drug trafficking, these cartel members are just like us, and they want everyone in their community to have a Merry Christmas.

I can just hear it now. The next time Trump and Hegseth decide to blow a drug boat to smithereens, the libs will be crying crocodile tears on MSNBC asking us what happened to our Christmas spirit.

Feliz Navidad, amigos!