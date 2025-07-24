Deranged Lunatic Yells Profanities At Ron DeSantis During Hulk Hogan Tribute

It's a sad day. Hell, a sad week. First Theo Huxtable. Then Ozzy. Now? Hulk Hogan.

Goodness gracious. What a gut-punch for America. What a gut-punch for Gen-Xers. They say bad things happen in 3s, and they weren't kidding. Not how I wanted to end July. Not how most people wanted to end July.

*Most people.

Some – mainly left-wing nutjobs – are thrilled that Hulk Hogan died earlier today at 71. They're calling him a Trump-loving MAGA racist who deserves to rot in hell. Trust me, it's out there. And it's disgusting.

Not surprising, but still disgusting.

Anyway, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in the middle of paying tribute to the Hulkster at a presser mere hours after his death when some lunatic not only interrupted our great Governor, but then proceeded to yell profane things about Hogan (and presumably Trump) for the next 20 seconds.

The party of love, boys and girls:

This is par for the course, sadly

These people are just deranged. They're sick. It's just one nutjob after another nowadays. And this happened in FLORIDA!

See? We can try as hard as we can – and we have – and still some lunatics slip through the cracks.

No idea who this psycho was/is – they never showed him – but I assume he was wearing a mask, the recipient of at least 10 COVID boosters, and hasn't showered in a week. You can almost smell him through the screen.

Hell, he could very well be a she. Would certainly fit the bill.

Anyway, back to Hogan …

Today ain't the day for legacy breakdowns. I know the lefty media will jump on it – I assume they already have – but can we at least let the body get cold before we take down Hulk Hogan? Good God. It's just so predictable.

But remember, we're the party that hates everyone! Don't forget it. It's an us problem, not a them problem.

After all, we see plenty of … right-wing lunatics … yell nasty things at governors across the country all the time, right?

Right?

Right?!