Deranged Jimmy Kimmel Calls Trump Supporters 'Animals' In Interview With Equally Deranged Publication

The most insufferable talking head in late-night spent the week bitching and moaning to the most insufferable publication on the internet about Donald Trump.

Hang on. I probably need to clarify. You could plug a lot of names into that first part and they would work. A lot.

Jimmy Kimmel whined to Rolling Stone about Donald Trump this week in a pathetic Q&A full of Jimmy's same nonsensical talking points he's been using for years on his show that nobody watches.

Thanks for the #content, Jimbo! Original stuff. Glad to see you're getting out of your comfort zone.

Jimmy Kimmel continues to be just the worst

I'll spare you the click. I did it, so you don't have to. You're welcome! Here's a quick glimpse at what you missed out on:

I wonder if that experience gave you insight into the Republican Party during the Trump years in terms of, they are not going to display a moment of courage even when it seems like it is in America’s best interest.

Kimmel: "Well, they’re so scared of him, I think even more so now than they were the first time around, because he’s so vindictive and there’s no length to which he will not go to punish you. I just don’t understand how Americans can support what he’s doing and the stupid stuff that he gets hung up on, like transgender sports and the stuff that affects almost no one.

I know politicians do this; they pick little things they know are going to push your buttons, and those are the things that they go with, but this is an extreme that we’ve never seen before. There’s no decency. It’s just a bunch of animals, and it’s disgusting.

I mean, on the Fourth of July, I still put up a flag, and I’m never going to stop doing that, because I’m never going to let them have that symbol. It’s not their flag; it is not a MAGA brand."

My God. It's a cult. These insufferable Libs like to say MAGA's a cult. But they fail to see how truly unhinged they are. Their heads are so far in the sand, I don't know how they can still breathe. It's amazing.

First off, OutKick has written a dozen stories over the past few weeks about the "transgender sports and the stuff that affects no one."

As OutKick's Amber Harding says on a daily basis, "the issue that never happens is happening again."

Just because you choose to ignore it doesn't mean it doesn't happen, Jimmy. Dummy. And how about him calling Trump supporters animals? Animals! Remember, Jimmy's party is the party of decency and inclusivity. Don't forget it!

As if all of that wasn't dumb enough, Jimmy then weirdly claimed the American flag, saying it doesn't belong to MAGA. Huh? What? What does that even mean? MAGA doesn't claim the American flag.

Society sees an American flag, or someone wearing something even remotely patriotic, and immediately knows they're a Republican. You know why? Because Democrats have spent the past decade hating America.

They cater to the 1%, and isolate the rest of the country. The sane part of the country. The majority of the country, by the way. That much was proven last November.

Don't blame us for that. We didn't make you guys go insane. You did it all on your own. Congrats.

Anyway, I'm sure Jimmy will expand on this in-depth interview on his insufferable show that nobody watches later tonight. Can't wait.

This animal will be GLUED to it!