Deion Sanders’ Son Shilo In $164K Legal Mess That’ll Make Your Head Spin

What a WEEK for the Sanders boys! Up in Cleveland, Shedeur Sanders is gearing up for his first NFL start, which, frankly, can't possibly be any worse than what he put on tape Sunday against Baltimore.

Despite what insufferable Josina Anderson wants you to believe.

Elsewhere, Deion Sanders and Colorado are preparing to welcome No. 25 Arizona into Boulder for a Saturday night showdown, while Shilo Sanders is getting sued into oblivion for not paying bills.

Wait. Hold on! One of those doesn't sound like the other. Let's go ahead and dive deeper into Shilo's situation. Deion's second son owes the law firm Barnes & Thornburg LLP more than $164,000 (!!!) in unpaid bills, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday, and it's apparently time to pay the piper.

Whooooooof!

Not a great start to the holiday season for Shilo Sanders

First off, that's the last real football image we have of Shilo Sanders, and it's hilarious. Just punching a dude during a preseason football game. Electric. He was waived the next day.

Anyway, back to his debt …

The firm seeks a judgment for what Shilo allegedly owes them for services provided related to his other legal issues. For those who don't follow Deion's second son as closely as Shedeur, those other issues include a personal injury lawsuit he faced in Dallas that led him to file for bankruptcy in 2023.

According to the filing obtained by USA Today, "Mr. Sanders, however, failed to pay the amounts reflected the invoices presented to him, and has not tendered payment in response to Plaintiff’s efforts to obtain payment on the outstanding invoices.

"The total of the invoices that Mr. Sanders currently owes Plaintiff is $164,285.55, including $10,967.91 in interest for the services provided and costs incurred."

Whoaaaaaaaaa Nellie! This is why Too Late Jerome needs to slash rates! Nearly $11K in interest? We used to be able to sit on debt forever in this country with no penalty. Now, poor Shilo Sanders owes some law firm an extra $11K because he couldn't pay on time.

Anyway, the whole bankruptcy thing for Shilo actually dates back to when he was 15 (he's 25 now). That's when he was accused by a Dallas high school security guard of causing him permanent and severe damage when he tried to confiscate his phone. Seriously.

Shilo claimed self-defense, didn't show up to court and a default judgment of $11 million was then levied towards him. When collectors knocked on Shilo's door (figuratively), he filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in hopes of getting it discharged.

Whew. We all caught up now? Good!

$11 million for the security guard. Another $164K for the law firm. Not a great start to the holiday season for the Sanders family. Need Shedeur to turn things around Sunday against Las Vegas.

Can't wait to see how this saga unfolds.