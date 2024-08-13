Colorado And Deion Sanders Embarrassed In First AP Poll Of The Year

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes were humbled a bit in the first AP Poll of the season.

The first AP Poll of the season was released Monday, and you'd probably think that the Buffaloes were shown a significant amount of love.

After all, if you listen to the hype around the program and the way Deion has started carrying himself, you'd think they're the second coming of Alabama under Nick Saban.

Well, the poll was a solid reminder of the difference between reality and hype.

Colorado receives one vote in first AP Poll of the season.

The Buffaloes received a single point in the first AP Poll of the season. One voter ranked them 25th in the country, which by itself is also ridiculous.

Colorado went 4-8 last season, and was 1-8 in the program's last nine games. In what world should Deion and the Buffaloes receive a single vote?

The reality of the situation is that nothing has happened *SO FAR* to suggest the Buffaloes are going to be a good team this season.

Could Deion and his squad improve? Without a doubt, but until it happens, it's just hype.

Furthermore, there are nonstop distractions in Boulder. Is Deion running a football team or a reality show? Below are just few examples of nonsense:

Again, is Colorado trying to win football games or be a circus? After a wild offseason, the team has just one AP vote. Hope all the distractions were worth it. It really does seem like this season is shaping up to be a disaster. I could be wrong, but as of right now, there's nothing to suggest Colorado deserves any hype. Let me know if you agree at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.