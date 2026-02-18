U.S. Military Unveils New Superweapon That Will Terrify China: DETAILS

The United States military is rapidly building up its arsenal ahead of potential major conflict.

The United States continues to rapidly develop new weapons systems to maintain military superiority.

The United States military, under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, has made creating a new era of weapons a top priority.

War is changing. That requires the brightest minds in the country to make sure America always stays on the throne with military technology, and we're doing just that.

The USA is currently building several superweapons and next-generation weapons that are incredibly cool. Time to add another to the list.

America unveils new superweapon.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency announced that serious advancements have been made with the LongShot program. The program is designed for "uninhabitated" aircraft to dominate the skies ahead of a traditional strike package.

DARPA announced the following on Tuesday:

"DARPA’s LongShot with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has successfully completed a series of technical milestones, moving its air-launched uninhabited vehicle – recently designated the X-68A – closer to flight testing.

Recent achievements, including full-scale wind tunnel tests and successful trials of the vehicle's parachute recovery and weapons-release systems, demonstrate significant progress in developing this next-generation capability.

The LongShot program is designed to fundamentally change air combat operations. The program’s premise is an uninhabited aircraft that can be launched from a larger aircraft, fly ahead of follow-on forces, and engage enemy targets with its own air-to-air missiles. This approach augments traditional fighter aircraft, enabling them to remain farther from the front lines, drastically increasing pilot safety while extending the overall force package reach and mission effectiveness."

You can see a rendering of the X-68A in the tweet below.

Highly-advanced unmanned aircraft are one of the most important priorities for the new era of war. China is rapidly trying to develop the same technology.

Fortunately, it appears America still holds a significant advantage when it comes to air power, especially stealth capabilities.

Unmanned fighters and aircraft far more advanced than drones can be a game-changer. In theory, something like the X-68A can be launched and clear a target area before stealth bombers or stealth fighters arrive.

That makes it much safer for the pilots and much less likely fighter jets and bombers will be downed. This also isn't the only unmanned system the United States is pouring serious resources into.

Anduril's YFQ-44 is an unmanned aircraft also capable of clearing the battle space, and China should be terrified at the technology we're pumping out.

It's always great to see the USA creating the best technology on the planet. We'll need it for whenever the next big one kicks off. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.