America's New Superweapon Takes Flight, Its Power Will Terrify Bad Guys: DETAILS

The YFQ-44 is developed by Palmer Luckey's company Anduril, and it is meant to give America a major edge if there's a huge war.

America's next superweapon is getting closer to entering service.

The United States military is rapidly attempting to build up its capabilities ahead of a possible major conflict with China over Taiwan.

America has the greatest military the world has ever seen. Anyone who thinks differently has no idea what they're talking about, but being number one doesn't mean you can take your foot off the gas or relax.

There's a new generation of weapons being developed, and one of the most critical recently took its first successful test flight.

Anduril's unmanned jet takes first test flight.

One of the most fascinating weapons being developed is Anduril's YFQ-44 (it has the callsign of Fury). The YFQ-44 is an AI-powered unmanned fighter jet that can dominate the skies and clear out airspace ahead of a strike package rolling in.

It's an incredible achievement from Palmer Luckey's company Anduril, and it recently took its first test flight, according to 60 Minutes.

You can check out footage of the YFQ-44 below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

60 Minutes previously interviewed Luckey earlier in 2025 about the development of Fury and how it could change the battlefield.

It's definitely worth checking out if you love military technology and foreign affairs.

The simple reality is that America's enemies aren't sleeping or resting. They're scheming, developing plans and creating new weapons.

We'd be fools to not be doing the exact same. The greatest deterrence possible is to create weapons so powerful and so advanced that nobody would dare test the USA.

The YFQ-44 fits nicely into that plan. Having an unmanned fighter jet minimizes risk to our pilots and also lowers the threshold for carrying out riskier actions.

Let's hope the YFQ-44 gets the job done to a degree that it never even has to be used in a real world conflict. Either way, an incredible piece of technology that, yet again, proves American engineering and innovation remains unmatched. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.