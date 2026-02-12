America's New Superweapon Can Strike Devastating Blow To Our Enemies, Change Warfare: WATCH

The Coyote is a new weapon designed to defeat large-scale drone attacks.

America's growing arsenal might soon include an anti-drone weapon capable of changing the battlefield.

If there's one thing the Russia/Ukraine war has taught the world, it's that drones are more important than ever before.

The days of traditional conventional combat appear to be going away. Now, countries rely heavily on drones to conduct combat operations. The United States started the trend during the GWOT, but things are on a totally different level in 2026.

Raytheon successfully tests game-changing anti-drone weapon.

Part of the problem with drone warfare is that drones are cheap, but the missiles needed to shoot them down are incredibly expensive. Companies have been rapidly trying to develop tools to take out drones that don't require million dollar missiles to be used.

Buckle up because Raytheon's newest weapon is awesome.

The arms developer announced Wednesday that it successfully tested the Coyote Block 3NK non-kinetic weapon to smoke drones.

The footage shows the Coyote seemingly dropping drones, including multiple at the same time, clean out of the sky without ease.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Raytheon announced the following details about the Coyote:

"Coyote Block 3NK is a counter-unmanned aircraft system that can loiter and defeat drone swarms by using a non-kinetic payload that minimizes the potential for collateral damage. The system can then be recalled and redeployed for additional engagements. Raytheon produces both kinetic and non-kinetic Coyote variants that defeat small to large drone systems at longer ranges and at higher altitudes than similar class effectors."

Sounds like a hell of a weapon to me! I've heard whispers over the years of different weapon systems being designed that can be used to get drones to fall from the air, including during a mass attack. This is the first time, to my knowledge, we've seen a system of that nature in action.

If the United States can save its missiles for more significant targets and drop drones with something like the Coyote, then it'd be a dynamic shifting weapon on the battlefield.

Furthermore, countries like Iran and Russia rely heavily on drones. Removing that piece from the chess board would allow the United States to exploit our advantages elsewhere.

What do you think America should prioritize on the battlefield for the next generation of war? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.