A Daring Disney Cruise Rescue, Red Panda Goes Down, And Kathy Griffin Is Here To Haunt Your Dreams

The Coast Guard reportedly intercepted a boat with $20 million worth of marijuana and cocaine this week. However, aside from that, Hunter Biden says he had a great fishing trip.

A recent survey has found that only 36% of Democrats are proud to be Americans. Meanwhile, another poll found that only 36% of Republicans are proud that Democrats are Americans too.

Performer Red Panda broke her wrist after falling off her unicycle while performing at halftime of a WNBA game. It’s believed the incident may have been caused by some WNBA players who jammed a stick in her spokes because they didn’t like how much attention she was getting.

Police in North Carolina were forced to chase down a pig that halted traffic on the highway. After getting a talking to, Rosie O’Donnell agreed to stick to the sidewalks.

Joey Chestnut won his 17th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest title on July 4. Coincidentally, 17 is also the number of hours he’ll spend in his bathroom on July 5.

The President of El Salvador responded to Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s claims that he was tortured while in prison with a video of Garcia playing soccer, gardening, and fishing. A video that proves Garcia was tortured … with boredom.

Comedian Dana Carvey said that he knew former President Joe Biden was "compromised mentally" when he had to play him on Saturday Night Live. Meanwhile, Carvey said he knew SNL was "comedically compromised" the second he read the scripts for that week's sketches.

