Joey Chestnut Wins Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest In Return, Downs 70.5 Dogs To Claim 17th Mustard Belt

Joey Chestnut, The G.O.A.T., has done it again.

Joey Chestnut might just be the greatest athlete on the planet.

The 41-year-old - nicknamed "Jaws" - won his 17th Mustard Belt at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island, NY. By some miracle, the dude was able to force 70.5 hot dogs into his stomach and not make his bowels erupt.

That was a full 24 more dogs than the next best finisher, Patrick Bertoletti.

It’s the seventh time in his illustrious career that he was able to eat at least 70 dogs and buns .

Uncanny stuff.

It’s become a yearly tradition for Americans everywhere to watch Chestnut absolutely demolish dozens of Nathan’s hot dogs. However, last year we were deprived of the privilege when he was banned from the competition over a contract dispute . That means his streak of consecutive titles ended at eight in 2023.

But after a one-year hiatus, he has reclaimed his rightful spot on the throne of all eating competitions. His entrance to the park - broadcast by ESPN - was a sign of things to come.

Balance has been restored to the sport, and the legend continues.