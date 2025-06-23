Danica Patrick Sends Iran A Message From Her Boat

For those wondering where Danica Patrick stands on America blowing Iran to smithereens over the weekend, sleep easy tonight. I've got you covered!

Danica took to social media not once, but twice, in the wake of Donald Trump's Top Gun-style sneak attack Saturday night, throwing her support behind the man she campaigned for all last year.

So, yeah – not surprising! Danica Patrick was red-pilled long ago, and she's very much on #TeamTrump now.

Frankly, she ain't a bad person to have in your corner!

"Damn proud American," she tweeted Sunday night … from her boat:

Danica Patrick is ready to MIGA!

That's our girl! Danica Patrick is fired up and all in on keeping nuclear weapons out of Iran. Me too!

Look, the whole "serious war stuff" ain't really my lane. You want the Xs and Os of Saturday's mission, feel free to look up whatever Hookstead wrote this morning. This is his Super Bowl. He's all over it.

I'm the satirical political guy around here. I don't get too deep in the weeds on this stuff, mainly because I just don't know enough about it. I do know, however, that Iran has been run by a bunch of lunatics for decades now, and they probably shouldn't be anywhere close to a nuke.

So, if this keeps that from happening, I reckon I'm OK with it. Don't love war. Don't know that this will lead to war. But that's my two cents. Take it or leave it! (You can leave it, I won't be offended)

Anyway, it's no surprise that Danica is with Trump on this one. The Libs lost her looooooooooooong ago, and she's been fully transformed into a MAHA/MAGA girl for the better part of two years now.

She's with Trump on this one, and that means we're with Danica.

MAGA!

Or is it "MIGA" now? Whatever! As long as we get Danica Patrick #content like this out of it, I'm good.