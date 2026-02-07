Danica Patrick Ripping Her Clothes Off And Turning On America Is What Made Super Bowl Commercials Special

It's Super Bowl Saturday, boys and girls. This is it. The final Saturday of the final weekend with a football game for 200 days.

Leave it all out on the field this weekend, fellas. Empty the tank. After this, we're on her schedule for the next seven months.

Who's excited?! Can you feel it?? Nothing? Nobody? Crickets? Okeedokee!

Sure, this Super Bowl doesn't quite have the buzz you'd expect from a big game. Feels like a Week 7 game if anything, which is weird. Perhaps it's because we all still have Patriots fatigue? It's been seven years, but after two decades, we probably deserve some more time.

Maybe it's because nobody particularly wants to watch Sam Darnold play for the 20th time this year? I get that, too.

BUT, it's still football. And it's still the Super Bowl. AND, we still get to break down commercials like the Zapruder film. It's the one and only time of year we watch them, so let's enjoy it, right?

And hey! If we're lucky, we may even get #content like this Danica Patrick gem from 2013. Remember where you were when this one graced our color television sets? I do. How could you NOT:

Danica Patrick and Go Daddy were the best

Incredible. Nothing got America going quite like the old Go Daddy commercials. Nothing.

And hey! Even Danica misses them:

"AHHHH THOSE WERE FUN TIMES!!!" she screamed in an Instagram post last year, referring to the above ad from 2013.

Fun times indeed, Danica. That's … certainly one way to phrase it. Personally, I'd go with "jarring," but I reckon it depends on how you view it.

What a commercial. Look, those Go Daddy commercials with Danica were legendary 16 years ago. Nothing turned on America every single February quite like a Danica Patrick Go Daddy ad in the second quarter of the Super Bowl. Nothing.

It was the only time every single year we were unified, frankly. We need Danica now more than ever.

I watched this bad boy in college with a bunch of hammered buddies at my house, and the entire room went silent for those eight seconds of kissing. It was like watching the end of The Departed. What a twist. Left us all speechless. And, I assume for some of those animals, horny.

That's when you know it's a good commercial. When it can captivate a room full of tanked college sophomores all living on their parent's credit card, you know you've stuck gold.

And that's what Danica and Go Daddy did for years. Until, sadly, they broke up. Awful decision for both, frankly. Mainly Go Daddy. When was the last time you even thought about Go Daddy? Not since they pumped up #content like this, I bet.

What a time to be alive. That was from 2011. Naked Danica dancing on stage? We used to be such a great country. Now, we just have pro-Ozempic ads featuring a bunch of fat people. We've fallen so far.

Maybe GoDanica will sneak back into our lives tomorrow? Who knows. It would go viral within seconds. Go Daddy and Danica weren't around for the social media revolution. They pre-dated Twitter. Imagine if Danica hops back in the shower one final time?

Save us, Danica & Go Daddy!