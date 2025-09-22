Danica Patrick Makes Promise To Charlie Kirk From His Funeral

Danica Patrick really jumped into the political arena three years ago at a Charlie Kirk Turning Point event in Arizona, and she made sure she was front and center at his funeral Sunday afternoon right down the road.

Patrick, the racer-turned-Republican, took to Instagram to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the proceedings, which included a speech from Donald Trump and Kirk's wife, Erika.

By now, you've seen everything from Kirk's funeral on the internet. It was all over the place yesterday. It was sad. Uplifting. Symbolic. At times, even light-hearted. Hundreds of thousands of fans showed up before the sun bothered to come up, and they stayed there all day long.

In my 32 years on this planet, I'm not sure that I've ever seen anything quite like it. Don't know that I will again. Wild stuff.

Anyway, Danica was there, and had some strong words for Kirk – and his family – when the dust finally settled.

Danica Patrick and Charlie Kirk formed a bond years ago

Charlie would ask… God use me for your will. Well, none of us wanted this, but it seems God has a pretty big plan for you… because not even death could stop your mission. In fact, it’s stronger than ever.

Good stuff from Danica Patrick, as always. Good to see the whole gang getting back together over the weekend, too. Trump, Elon, Danica – everyone who was pretty vital to his re-election last year, all back in the same room together.

Didn't love the circumstances, but we have to move forward, right? That's what Danica is essentially saying there. That's what we'll do.

Anyway, Patrick and Kirk formed a bond a few years back when she attended one of his events, which basically turned into her ‘red-pill’ moment. She never really talked politics before that, but it's all she's done since.

Patrick campaigned for Trump all last year, was at Mar-a-Lago the night he won, and has made several trips to the White House this year. She's been relatively quiet in the past few months – a European vacation will do that – but I suspect she's about to get loud once again.

Can't wait.

