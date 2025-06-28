Danica Patrick Has A Message For Gay People And Democrats

Pride month is just about in the books, which may surprise some given it's been noticeably … subdued … this year.

We've all noticed, right? Lord knows I have. Even yesterday, the First Lady and I were at a Starbucks in Georgia when she pointed out to me a very tiny pride month sign in the corner of the building.

"Is that weird?" I asked.

"Only because they usually go all out for it," she said.

I'm pretty sure Trump nixed that nonsense somewhere between executive orders Nos. 47 and 83. Don't know which one exactly, but it's somewhere in there.

Anyway, Danica Patrick chimed in on her always-electric Instagram feed to share her thoughts on gay people, pride month, and Republicans.

And if those three things don't go together like peanut butter, jelly and white bread, I don't know what does!

Danica Patrick has a point here

"Rainbows in nature are so pretty," she said via her Instagram story, which featured a nice picture of a rainbow and her dog.

"Speaking of, they don't only mean gay, just like the american flag doesn't only mean republican."

That's our girl! Get 'em, Danica!

She's also right, by the way. I'm not here to start the last Saturday of June by dumping on Dems – just kidding, of course! – but it's hilarious how easy it is to spot a Republican nowadays.

If you have an American flag in your yard, you voted Trump last fall. You're sane. You're normal. You have a brain. And probably some morals.

If you see someone out in the wild with anything patriotic on their person, they voted Trump. It's such an easy tell, and it's also so embarrassing for the Dems. It perfectly sums up their insufferable party. It's the anti-America party, which is a wild thing to be given … we live in America.

But they've shown you time and time again that it's exactly what they are. Look at this past week! We've spent nearly a week now watching liberals – both in the media and in congress – try to destroy the narrative that the attack on Iran was a success.

It's been insane to watch. They're just actively rooting against the American military because Donald Trump was the one to pull the trigger.

Do you see how dumb that is? Danica Patrick does, clearly. And if she's on the right side of my argument, I know I am, too.

Anyway, as for the rainbow thing … I agree with that, too. What did Michael Scott once say?

Camel cigarettes did the same with Joe Camel by making him look like a penis. I can't even go near a cigarette now without thinking of a penis. And vice versa.

Same with anything rainbow-related. Pride month has completely cornered that market, and basically taken rainbows off the table for everyone else.

Oh well. As is life, I reckon.

Let's go have a big Saturday.