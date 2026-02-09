Danica Patrick Gets Wasted With Her Hot Friends, Young Tiff Ann Rattles Gen Z & Watch The 1958 Halftime Show!

Well, that was … not great! Scratch that.

Watching the Pats finally play a good team and get rocked was validating. I was worried on Friday that their insane luck would continue, and they'd somehow BS their way to another win. I was wrong, thankfully.

As my JV football coach once said, "That was a good, old-fashioned, country ass-kicking, boys." And it was. What an awful game.

You could tell early on the Pats were toast. As long as Darnold didn't see any ghosts – and he didn't really have the chance to – it was curtains. Two pretty horrific years in a row for the Super Bowl, if we're being honest. Not a great run.

BUT, I did let my 4-year-old point to a name on my phone for my "First Touchdown" flyer, and wouldn't you know it … that little human actually pointed right to AJ Barner. True story. God, I love her. What a hit! At +900, too! She did better than 90% of America last night.

Honestly, what's the point of handicapping a game at this point? It's all luck.

Beyond that? Yeah, not a great season finale for the NFL. Ranks right up there with Season 8 of Game of Thrones. You never wanna be on that list.

But, football is still football. And I'm sad football is over. Winter is here. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where Danica Patrick gets wasted with the girls during a big weekend at the People's Open.

What else? I've got a loaded weekend of #content to get to (mostly from last night), some thoughts on Bad Bunny (already tired of this debate), and Tiff Ann throwing her hat in the ‘Good Will Dunkin’ ring. The commercial may have been AI slop, but at least we got some 90s heartthrobs out of it.

Grab you a water for National Rehydration Day – pour it out and get you a whiskey because you're a patriot – and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

Bad Bunny wasn't a tough watch, but a tough listen

Look, it's easy to take the low-hanging fruit and absolutely stomp on the NFL and Bad Bunny today. And I will, for the most part. It was awful. Somehow, it was worse than I imagined.

But it's not because they got too political.

I figured he'd come out and wear some sort of stupid anti-ICE shirt and have some sort of dumb prop on set that was anti-Trump. It wasn't that. I actually didn't think it was super political. A little at the end, sure, but I'm numb to it at this point.

I just couldn't believe the entire act, minus Lady Gaga – who is equally intolerable – was in Spanish. I guess he told us it would be, but I didn't really believe it. I figured there would be some English in there.

But there was none. Zero. Zilch. I understand the NFL wants to go global. They have the domestic market cornered. They want the international audience. But my God, this was the SUPER BOWL. It's literally the most American sporting event we do every year.

And you couldn't be bothered to throw us English-speaking peasants a bone? In our own COUNTRY? In our own backyard?

It just felt like such a slap in the face. I thought the set was fine. I actually didn't mind it. It gave off Miami vibes, if you're into that sort of thing. I've lived in Florida my whole life, so I got it.

But this was the NFL telling 99% of its fanbase to kick rocks. It felt sort of like NASCAR over the past two decades.

NASCAR thought they had their core fans locked up, so they expanded. They wanted to go west. They wanted to race in cities. They wanted to pander and virtue-signal and gaslight. And then the ratings absolutely cratered, and now they're crawling back to us rednecks.

The NFL, I assume, will be fine. They are far more of a machine than NASCAR ever was or will be. But I do wonder how things will shake out long-term after last night, because it was painful.

Not so much on the eyes (I am a guy, after all), but certainly on the ears.

What a Sunday of #content!

I watched the first half with my wife's parents last night, and my mother-in-law at one point asked why Bad Bunny kept holding his crotch. Natural thing to wonder, frankly.

I had no answer for her. Admittedly, guys do love holding their crotch, but last night was excessive.

OK, let's get to the best #content from a loaded weekend!

Tiff Ann, Danica & this isn't a small number

The #content was far, and I mean farrrrrrrrrrrrrrr, better than the game itself last night. Well done. Couple thoughts …

1. The 1958 halftime show? ELECTRIC. I just recently finished watching "11-22-63" on Netflix, and my God, do I wish I was alive in the 50s and 60s. Seems like the absolute best time period by a mile. If we ever invent time travel – and I assume we will – that's my first stop. I may never come back.

PS: the 1958 NFL Championship Game was played at Old Yankee Stadium (amazing) between the Baltimore Colts and New York Giants. The Colts won, 23-17, in the first ever overtime game. It's largely considered the greatest game ever played. I don't know about that, but I can assure you it was better than that SLOP I sat through last night.

2. I've never understood the fans who launch things at their TV in disgust. But, I'm also a Dolphins fan and have never experienced true happiness, so perhaps I'm too beaten down to know.

3. Welcome back, Tricia Whitaker! Spring has SPRUNG. It's baseball time. We have spring training games at the end next week. World Baseball Classic in a MONTH. Let's roll.

OK, let's quickly rapid-fire this Monday class into a big Monday night. First up? Might as well stay with the Super Bowl before we close the book on football for the next seven months …

I don't know if you can all see that tiny number at the bottom of that picture, but it says 19.7 million. That's how many views last night's alt-halftime show broadcast is up to as of 1 p.m. today. It will undoubtedly hit 20 million by the time this class ends.

That's a massive number. I don't care who you voted for,. If you have half a brain (and that's asking a lot out of that side), you have to admit that it's an impressive number.

Now, to be fair, the full YouTube video of Bad Bunny's inaudible show is currently around 22 million. Obviously, he's going to win the ratings game, because the NFL is a machine and he's an international star.

BUT, for Turning Point to pump out a number like that? It's impressive. I'm interested to see what the ratings look like when they come out. Could be a precedent-setter. Could be a nothingburger. We'll see.

I didn't watch it, obviously, because I just don't care about halftime shows. You know how I spent halftime? By placing more in-game bets on my Hard Rock app. I hit a three-player second half parlay, and also cashed a Mack Hollins ticket. My time was spent far more wisely, if you ask me.

Next? Anyone see this commercial last night? Thoughts?

That commercial is taking a lot of heat today, because it's … creepy? I don't know. I'm a sucker for 90s stuff – and I'm also a Dunkin' purist – so I didn't hate it. I've accepted the fact that AI is in the process of taking over the world. Believe me, I have to deal with it every single day around here.

If the worst it pumps out, for now, is young Jennifer Aniston and young Tiff Ann, I consider that a major win. Could be much worse. It will be much worse. For now, I take the wins.

OK, that's it for today. Long class. But, as always, a solid one. Good start to the week.

Take us home, Danica!

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

OK, give me your Bad Bunny thoughts. Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.