Danica Patrick Fires Off Major Relationship News After Aaron Ties The Knot

Mere hours after Aaron Rodgers told reporters that he tied the knot this offseason in the same way a dude would announce it to the boys on a summer golf trip, Danica Patrick fired up the fellas over on Instagram by announcing that she was very much single.

And that's how you get back on the horse, boys and girls. You don't keep dwelling on the past, which Danica has done in recent weeks when it comes to Aaron. You pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and you get your ass back on the dance floor.

Patrick broke the news to Haley Dillon, the wife of NASCAR racer Ty Dillon, on her podcast earlier this week.

This is about Danica letting the world know she's ready to party:

Danica Patrick is ready to get back out there

That's our girl! Big week for Danica.

First, she tells quitter Simone Biles to piss up a rope for her asinine take on men in women's sports – she's since taken it all back, which shows you little these losers actually care about this stuff. And now, Danica's putting herself out there after Aaron lets the cat out of the bag that he's officially married.

What a time to be alive.

For those who missed it last month, Danica pretty much ripped Aaron Rodgers for being emotionally abusive during their relationship back in the day.

And by "pretty much ripped," I mean she completely tore him a new one:

"Because it was sudden, it felt like. It was my life. So like when you live with somebody, it’s your whole life," Patrick told Sage Steele. "And because the nature of the relationship was emotionally abusive, so that wore me down to nothing.

"Yeah, he leaves a trail of blood. I don’t think I’m saying too much earth-shattering stuff after we — there’s been enough out there."

Danica's dating history is certainly a talker. No doubt about it, as my buddy Collinsworth would say. She dabbled in Aaron Rodgers. She dabbled with fellow NASCAR driver – and competitor! – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. She was married from 2005-13 to some dude who is apparently a famous physiotherapist.

He's probably the least interesting of the three, but to each their own.

Anyway, Patrick is single once again, and she's ready to get back on the horse after spilling her guts to Sage about how miserable of a person Aaron Rodgers is.

Game on.