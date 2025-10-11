Danica Patrick Scorches The Left With A Truth Bomb About God

Another day, another nuke from Danica Patrick. What a run our girl has been on over the past month.

It all started when Charlie Kirk was murdered. Danica was big into politics last year, campaigning for Donald Trump for most of the fall. Ever since, though, she has taken somewhat of a backseat.

Summer trips to Europe. Pre-race show for the Indy 500. Burning Man. A little R&R after a big year. I get it.

But then Kirk, who got Patrick into politics years ago, was killed, and she's been back on the horse ever since.

Not-so-coincidentally, she recently appeared on Kirk's show and dropped a truth bomb about God that everyone would be wise to listen to:

Danica Patrick is right on this

"We used to talk about God all the time. It used to be everywhere. This language was normal. And, somehow, culture removed it and made it inappropriate," she said.

Amen, sister. Preach!

Look, I know I do a lot of Danica Patrick content, but how am I supposed to ignore her nuking the Libs on a Saturday in October? Can't do it, won't do it. We're #TeamDanica around here. More importantly … Danica is #TeamUs!

Yes! That's our girl. We respect the vets here at OutKick, and that means pumping Danica blogs on a college football Saturday.

But this isn't even a pageviews grab. There aren't any hot pictures of Danica in this post. This is just because what she says here is genuinely true.

We used to be a God-fearin' country. Now, it's an absolute battle every single day. Remember when House Dems shut down a prayer for Charlie Kirk last month in the wake of his death? What world are we living in? What are we doing here?

God forbid we turn to God after a man was just murdered in cold blood. Sorry, Dems. Our bad!

Anyway, good for Danica for speaking out. She's right. Hopefully, people listen. Hopefully, the Libs are SEETHING hearing it today.

Now, let's go watch some college football.