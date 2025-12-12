Dan Crenshaw/Shawn Ryan Feud Explodes, Lawsuit Threat Faces Immediate Backlash

Dan Crenshaw is going after Shawn Ryan, and the podcaster is already fighting back.

Dan Crenshaw is threatening to sue popular podcaster Shawn Ryan, and it appears to already be backfiring.

Ryan, the host of the incredibly popular "Shawn Ryan Show" podcast, stunned people Thursday night when he revealed in a short video that Crenshaw was threatening to sue him.

Specifically, Crenshaw appears to have issues with how Ryan framed a private message from the Congressman referencing SEAL Team 6. The star podcaster and former Navy SEAL (Crenshaw is also a former SEAL) claims he took it as a threat.

There also seems to be significant beef over Ryan talking about money and Crenshaw allegedly hiring Steve Aoki to DJ a party. This is a claim Crenshaw has openly denied.

You can watch Shawn Ryan break it down in detail below. He made it crystal clear he has no intention of deleting anything, apologizing or backing down. He's dug in and ready to roll.

Shawn Ryan's attorney responds to Dan Crenshaw lawsuit threat.

OutKick obtained a lengthy response letter from Shawn Ryan's attorney Timothy Parlatore directed to Crenshaw's lawyers.

Again, there's no way to read this situation and see anything other than Ryan's side geared up for the fight.

The letter from Parlatore states, in part, the following:

"Mr. Ryan’s original commentary— which apparently wounded your client’s pride—concerned legitimate questions about Congressman Crenshaw’s personal wealth accumulation during his time in Congress and his hosting of an extravagant party that raised eyebrows about the source of his newfound affluence. These are matters of significant public concern. Congressman Crenshaw is a public official who makes decisions affecting millions of Americans and manages a substantial stock portfolio while having access to non-public information. Multiple media outlets have reported on congressional insider trading concerns, and your client is not immune from such scrutiny. Mr. Ryan, as a journalist and commentator, has every right to question how a congressman affords a lifestyle that appears inconsistent with a $174,000 congressional salary."

Parlatore also wrote, "Rather than address these substantive concerns, Congressman Crenshaw sent Mr. Ryan an Instagram message stating: "Some of my boys at 6 told me about your indirect swipe at me." The reference to "my boys at 6"—an obvious allusion to SEAL Team 6—in the context of a confrontational message was, at minimum, ambiguous and reasonably susceptible to the interpretation Mr. Ryan expressed."

You can read all four pages of Parlatore's response below.

Parlatore, one of the most popular lawyers in the military sphere, gave me the following exclusive comment on the lawsuit threat:

"This is yet another example where threats of defamation litigation can backfire on someone. Legally deficient threats to try to silence your critics is unlawful and Congressman Crenshaw should know better."

While Ryan has received an outpouring of support online, the Congressman from Texas is also pushing his narrative publicly.

He shared a screenshot of the message he sent Shawn referencing SEAL Team 6 (formally known as DEVGRU), and wrote, "Sorry Shawn, but it is not believable that a fellow SEAL actually read this message and believed I was threatening to 'whoop his ass.'"

Crenshaw further elaborated on the Steve Aoki claim calling it "silly" and something that "never happened."

"I went to a Steve Aoki performance and bought tickets like everyone else. No idea why he is obsessed with this story," Crenshaw further wrote on X late Thursday night.

This isn't the first time Crenshaw has found himself in feuds with other prominent veterans, including those in the media space.

He previously went on a rambling rant on social media targeting former Delta Force operator and podcast host Brent Tucker, as well as former SEAL Eddie Gallagher.

Shawn Ryan now finds himself in Crenshaw's sights, and is making it clear he's not budging an inch.

Furthermore, Parlatore made it clear in his response that Shawn Ryan and his legal team will go to war in discovery and leave no stone unturned.

The following requests for document preservation were made in the response letter:

His decision to send the Instagram message to Mr. Ryan

Any communications with current or former SEAL Team 6 members about Mr. Ryan

Any communications with staff, advisors, or counsel about Mr. Ryan’s commentary

All financial records related to his personal wealth, stock trading, and the party referenced in Mr. Ryan’s original commentary.

Any communications regarding other critics or journalists who have raised similar questions.

Is that something the Congressman really wants to become public information? I guess we're about to find out, but it seems like it potentially would not be a pleasant experience.

Finally, it's worth noting that Matt Bissonnette, a former member of SEAL Team 6, recently appeared on Shawn Ryan's podcast and the topic of if Crenshaw has "boys at 6" came up.

You can watch it unfold below at 2:40:00. Doesn't seem like the former DEVRGU operator believes the claim the Congressman has "boys" at the Navy's Tier One unit.

Bissonnette also shares a bit about his own interactions with Crenshaw. It's a data point worth adding in as we assess the situation.

Who do you think will come out on top? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.