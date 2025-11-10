SEAL Team 6 Member Shares Gory Details Of Osama Bin Laden's Death: WATCH

Osama bin Laden's final moments on Earth weren't pretty.

The al-Qaeda founder and terrorist leader responsible for orchestrating 9/11 was finally brought to justice in 2011 after years on the run.

A team of SEAL Team 6 operators from Red Squadron flew on two classified helicopters into Abbottabad, Pakistan, on May 2, 2011, local time.

There was one goal and one goal only:

Find and finish the world's most wanted man.

SEAL Team 6 member reveals details of Osama bin Laden's death.

Matthew Bissonnette, one of the members of the famous raid, spoke with Shawn Ryan in an interview released Monday about the raid, and made it clear bin Laden went out in brutal fashion.

Bissonnette, whose pen name is Mark Owen (you can check out his upcoming third book here), told podcaster and former U.S. Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan that the pointman in the house smoked bin Laden when the terrorist leader popped his head out of a door following the death of his son, Khalid, on the stairs.

The former Tier One operator says by the time he saw bin Laden following the initial shots, the 9/11 mastermind was "twitching at the foot of his bed" following the pointman's work.

You can watch Bissonnette's comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Bissonnette also revealed in the interview that the shots to the head were so brutal that bin Laden's skull was "hollow" as he was carried down the stairs.

You can watch Bissonnette break it down in further detail below, and also discuss firing security rounds (a standard practice when clearing a target) into bin Laden.

Pay attention to what he says around the 10-minute mark. More on that later.

There are a few different stories of how Osama bin Laden was killed that have floated around online and in the media over the years. I will tell you that every single person I know who I trust from that community has a nearly identical story to Bissonnette's.

I can also tell you that sources I know who saw bin Laden in the compound or saw the photos after the fact say it was beyond gruesome. Taking close-range shots from a rifle is always going to be devastating. Hitting someone in the head in that fashion is going to annihilate the target.

As Bissonnette pointed out, the goal was never to shoot bin Laden in the head, but sometimes you have to take what the target presents. That's especially true if you don't know if there's a suicide vest in play, which would have been a reasonable assumption when dealing with bin Laden.

Now, there are a couple of points that I want to make. The pointman credited with killing bin Laden has never been identified. That certainly adds intrigue to the situation, but out of respect for the silent professional, people shouldn't try to float theories or hop on social media to start throwing names around. If he wanted his name out there, then it would be out there. He doesn't, and that should be respected.

Second, I've known about the existence of the audio recording from the debrief for a long time from multiple different sources with direct knowledge. I've addressed it on my YouTube channel a handful of times without getting into the details. Yet, I've never seen it publicly acknowledged before by someone actually there, and to this day, that recording has never been released to the public. Why not? Your guess is as good as mine, but that audio recording would be one of the biggest military stories of the past two decades if it ever hit the internet.

Major credit to every SEAL on the ground that night in 2011 to bring justice to Osama bin Laden. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.