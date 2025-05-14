Netflix's Osama Bin Laden Documentary Is Must-Watch For History Buffs | REVIEW

Netflix's documentary "American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden" is finally out.

Basic info (via Netflix):

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: This three-part docuseries from directors Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan gives an in-depth look at how the world mobilized to hunt down Osama Bin Laden after his orchestrations of the September 11th, 2001 attacks on the United States. Featuring interviews with key people within the US government who helped in the global chase, this series focuses on the decade-long mission to capture one of the world's most notorious terrorists."

Release Date: Wednesday 14, 2025

Episode count: Three

"American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden" was originally supposed to premiere on March 10, but without clear explanation, the streaming giant pushed its release to May 14.

The delay certainly didn't sit well with myself and other fans, but it's better late than never. Well, it's here, and it definitely doesn't disappoint.

I had a chance to watch the first episode on Tuesday. It grabs you by the throat from the opening scene and doesn't let go.

It focuses a decent amount on the actual attack, but that's not where it thrives. The documentary thrives - at least in the first episode - when it shines a light on how quickly America started to rapidly mobilize to hit back.

It's important to note it's not entirely clear when the first American boots from Tier One elements or the CIA first touched down in Afghanistan. There are different dates, but there's no question it was very quickly after the attacks. Likely no more than a little over a week.

When America decides it's time to strike, it doesn't take long at all for guys to start cracking skulls. "American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden" perfectly sums up the lightning rate CIA operators and other elements of the intelligence world and military were able to hit back.

It's also made clear in the documentary that there was one goal and one goal only:

Find Osama bin Laden and crush anyone who gets in your way.

Ultimately, bin Laden was able to escape from Afghanistan and find safety in Pakistan. However, the United States unleashed hell on everyone associated with al-Qaeda and the Taliban.

From the ground and the air, the USA and President George W. Bush's administration brought every tool it had to the fight. It was a bloodbath.

There's a great part of the first episode where a former CIA operative talks about how the enemy ran for their lives the moment they were introduced to American air power.

The moment will have you ready to run through a brick wall.

Overall, I can't recommend "American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden" enough after crushing the first episode. It's definitely worth the time of every American to watch. Have you already seen it? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.