Dan Crenshaw Attacks Multiple Veterans With Vulgar Posts: PHOTOS

Congressman Dan Crenshaw got a bit carried away on his Instagram account.

The Congressman from Texas and wounded combat veteran decided to hop online late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning, and did one of the few things you simply have to avoid online:

The crime of going cringe.

The Antihero Podcast, which is known for outing veterans allegedly promoting fake war stories, posted a clip from a recent episode suggesting Crenshaw should be brought together with his former SEALs David Goggins and Eddie Gallagher for a conversation to iron out past differences. At one point in the clip, a viewer jokingly referenced the fact Crenshaw lost his eye in war. You can find it funny or not - (Crenshaw once appeared on "SNL" after an eye joke) - but gallows humor is very common among veterans. There's also a long beef between Gallagher, Goggins and Crenshaw.

Gallagher previously flamed Crenshaw for an alleged lack of help while he was facing court-martial. Gallagher was found not guilty of murder in a war crimes case that captivated the nation. Goggins and Crenshaw have also gone back and forth. It certainly seems like there's not much mutual love!

You can see the reel from The Antihero Podcast that made Crenshaw angry below. Watch it in full and decide for yourself if there was any malice and if it warranted the response we're about to see.

Dan Crenshaw posts bizarre Instagram stories targeting popular podcast, Eddie Gallagher and David Goggins.

How did Crenshaw respond to the clip and hosts Brent Tucker and Tyler Hoover laughing at a comment and suggesting a meeting of the minds? He decided to take it to Instagram!

Crenshaw wrote, in part, "Funny how these cowards limit comments under their post while they talk sh*t and spread lies."

He then claimed Gallagher "is a clown" over the allegations the Congressman didn't help. For what it's worth, I checked to see if comments were limited and they absolutely were not. In fact, I've never once seen an Antihero Podcast post with limited comments.

Eddie Gallagher confirmed the allegation "The Antihero Podcast" limited comments simply wasn't true, and claimed Crenshaw "has no problem lying."

You can see Crenshaw's response post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Crenshaw didn't stop there. He referred to Tucker - a seasoned Delta Force veteran who operated at the military's highest level - and Hoover as "chubby dudes" who apparently like lying to people.

In the second post, he referred to Gallagher as a "piece of sh*t" - again due to disputing allegations over how much help Crenshaw did or didn't help during the court-martial trial. Crenshaw further claimed Tucker and Hoover are "f*cking mental" midgets for laughing at a commenter's eye joke and claiming he "turned a blind-eye" to Gallagher.

He also claimed Eddie has "no respect in the Teams." A SEAL Team 6 source of mine said Crenshaw's claim that Gallagher isn't respected is absolutely not true. You can see a screenshot of the second post below.

In response to the vulgar posts, The Antihero Podcast gave OutKick the exclusive statement below:

"I have never met Dan Crenshaw. I was repeating what Eddie had told me previously. I was thinking more along the lines of maybe Dan would reach out and clear the air…? Instead he called us chubby and showed the world his true colors."

Gallagher also responded on Instagram by sharing a Google folder of evidence that appears to indicate Crenshaw didn't ask for his fellow Navy SEAL to be let out of custody while awaiting trial.

The file also contains a text message allegedly showing someone likely to be Crenshaw attacking Gallagher. You can take a look at the evidence he presented here, and check out a screenshot of the post below.

I don't know what the Congressman's plan was with these post, but they don't come off looking great. These posts from Crenshaw come off as unhinged ramblings of someone who is very angry. Again, you can find the jokes/comments funny or not. As Patrice O'Neal famously said, the attempt to be funny should always be protected and there's not a single topic off-limits. I 100% agree with that stance, and I actually don't know a single veteran who doesn't. They often have the funniest senses of humor.

What's the golden rule? If you're explaining, then you're losing. Also, Dan Crenshaw - who was wounded in Afghanistan - calling Brent and Tyler "bottom feeding podcasters" is honestly hilarious. They have one of the best podcasts in the game, and the former served in the world's most lethal unit.

You know what else Brent did? Got shot and blown up by a grenade in Afghanistan, and somehow, he managed to keep his sense of humor.

Isn't it a little disrespectful to call a dude who was in Delta Force "chubby" and a bottom feeder, a "f*cking mental midget" and a "coward"?

I don't know what the rules are these days, but by definition, I'm fairly certain if you volunteer to do the most dangerous job imaginable in the world's most elite unit, then you're not a coward.

To be fair to Gallagher, he kept an open mind about the situation and made it clear he's open to sitting down with Crenshaw to iron out their differences.

OutKick reached out to Crenshaw's office and Gallagher on Instagram for comments on the entire situation, especially the former's response. We didn't hear back from any parties at the time of publication. Do you think Crewnshaw's reaction was justified or did he take things too far? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.