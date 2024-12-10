Saga Of Famous Veteran Accused Of Fabricating War Stories Hit With Concerning Development

YouTube appears intent on continuing to try to censor claims that Tim Kennedy allegedly fabricated war stories.

The former UFC fighter and Green Beret has been facing an insane amount of scrutiny and criticism ever since "The Antihero Podcast" released an episode calling his war record into question.

The popular podcast hosted by Brent Tucker (a former Delta Force operator) and Tyler Hoover (an Army veteran and Florida police officer) analyzed portions of Kennedy's book "Scars and Stripes" in relation to the Battle of Firebase Anaconda.

Tucker alleged, after speaking with people directly tied to the situation and doing lots of research, that Kennedy either exaggerated or outright fabricated claims about his war record. You can watch the entire podcast here, and decide for yourself what you think about the information presented by Tucker and Hoover.

Kennedy also released a short response refuting some of the more minor claims but largely ignored the big ones made by "The Antihero Podcast." You can watch that here.

YouTube continues to censor podcast episode alleging Tim Kennedy fabricated war stories.

Shortly after the video went mega-viral, a decision was made by YouTube to age restrict the episode. Multiple attempts to get an answer from YouTube on why that decision was made went unanswered.

I've seen the entire episode, and can confirm there's absolutely nothing inappropriate about it. It's just two guys reading from a book and explaining why they believe the claims made by Kennedy are false.

Well, YouTube has now gone a step further. Not only is the episode age restricted for a reason nobody understands, but the episode's thumbnail is now blurred out.

It must be a really inappropriate thumbnail, right? It must be terrible if it has to be blurred out? That's the only thing that would make sense.

Wrong. Check out the uncensored version of the thumbnail below.

This situation with YouTube and the censorship of the episode makes absolutely no sense. As you can see above, there's nothing inappropriate about the thumbnail. Not a single thing.

First, YouTube age restricted a completely appropriate podcast episode that alleged Tim Kennedy is a liar. Now, YouTube is trying to hide it further by blurring out the thumbnail.

Does anyone want to try to make that make sense?

I'd suggest checking out the entire podcast episodes and the follow-up live streams if you haven't already seen it all. Analyze the information presented by Tucker and Hoover and come to your own conclusions about whether Kennedy lied or exaggerated. For those of you who have seen it all, let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.